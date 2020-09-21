 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The End of the Road Edition

New, comments
By Peter F.
/ new
NHL: FEB 29 Red Wings at Senators Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

In my article about Red Wings goalies this past season, I showed just how bad he was last season. Unfortunately, I don’t see him bouncing back, and Detroit should move on from him.

Ugh.

Around the NHL

Alison Lukan and Shayna Goldman are starting a newsletter, and it should be fantastic.

2020 NHL Draft prospects signal new era in hockey for Germany

Stuetzle and other prospects for the 2020 NHL Draft on Oct. 6-7 are the latest exceptionally skilled hockey players to be coming out of the country, six years after an overhaul to its development model instituted by the German Hockey Association (GHA).

NHL scouts and general managers have taken notice.

No surprise by now.

Loading comments...