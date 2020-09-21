Quick Hits: The End of the Road Edition

In Red Wings Land

Add another team/player to the goalie market: DET and Jimmy Howard. Howard, 36, said he was “probably not” going to continue with the Red Wings, but squashed rumours he was retiring, saying, “Someone is going to have to tell me I can’t play anymore”... — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 20, 2020

In my article about Red Wings goalies this past season, I showed just how bad he was last season. Unfortunately, I don’t see him bouncing back, and Detroit should move on from him.

Upper body injury for Zadina, who the teams says will miss a few weeks https://t.co/SfeuCG0oWi — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) September 20, 2020

Ugh.

Around the NHL

Alison Lukan and Shayna Goldman are starting a newsletter, and it should be fantastic.

2020 NHL Draft prospects signal new era in hockey for Germany

Stuetzle and other prospects for the 2020 NHL Draft on Oct. 6-7 are the latest exceptionally skilled hockey players to be coming out of the country, six years after an overhaul to its development model instituted by the German Hockey Association (GHA). NHL scouts and general managers have taken notice.

