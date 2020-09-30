Marco Rossi could add skill, speed to the Red Wings top six in the draft

Over the next few weeks leading up to the draft, I’ll be taking an in depth look at the prospects who should still be available at 4th overall for the Red Wings to select this year.

Just an update for those who don’t already know: The draft was scheduled to take place on June 26-27 but due to complications from Covid-19 it has been rescheduled and will be held virtually from October 6-7. As previously discussed, the Detroit Red Wings will have the 4th overall selection.

Up next:

Marco Rossi

Birthdate: September 23, 2001

Place of Birth: Feldkirch, Austria

Age: 19

Height: 5’9

Weight: 179 lbs

Position: Center

Shoots: Left

2019-2020 League: Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

2019-2020 Team: Ottawa 67’s

2019-2020 Stats: 120 Points (39 G, 81 A) in 56 GP

Final NHL Central Scouting Ranking: #6 Among North American Skaters

Analysis:

Last season Rossi led the entire CHL (WHL, OHL, and QMJHL) in points, having eight more than Alexis Lafreniere. His scoring ability is unquestionable and is attributed to his quick first step and lightning speed, which allow him the potential to create offense anywhere inside the opposing blue line.

He has a strong and explosive lower body as well as an accurate, quick release shot. These attributes coupled with his well-rounded passing ability make for a very dangerous and effective player. He was not ranked higher on NHL’s Central Scouting list because he has an issue maintaining puck possession through traffic. This is likely because of his size, but one way he can fix that is by bulking up when he gets to the next level so he does not get thrown off the puck by bigger bodies.

The main thing that stands out about Rossi, though, is his motor. He has a great compete level and never takes a shift off no matter what zone he is in. Rossi is also continuously in the right spot and doing the right things on the ice to put his team in a position to win every night.

NHL Comparison: Claude Giroux, Patrice Bergeron

Stats:

Highlights:

