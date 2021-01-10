Quick Hits: The Higher Basement Edition

In Red Wings Land

Where Red Wings rank in projected NHL over/under point totals - mlive.com

Oddsmakers are projecting the Detroit Red Wings to finish with more points in fewer games played in 2021 than they collected in 2019-20. But they are still expected to finish with the worst record in the NHL.

I don’t bet on sports, but if I were forced to bet on Detroit’s point total this season. I’d take the over. Even before Corey Crawford’s retirement (see below), I would have picked them to finish at least above Chicago and New Jersey.

Around the NHL

Crawford retires from NHL, was two-time Cup winner with Blackhawks

"I have been fortunate to have had a long career playing professional hockey for a living," Crawford said. "I wanted to continue my career, but believe I've given all I can to the game of hockey, and I have decided that it is time to retire. I would like to thank the New Jersey Devils organization for understanding and supporting my decision. I would like to thank the Chicago Blackhawks organization for giving me the chance to live my childhood dream."

Crawford, in my opinion, was one of the most consistently good goalies of the last decade.