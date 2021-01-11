Quick Hits: The Wrapping up the Central Preview Edition

In Red Wings Land

Detroit Red Wings predictions: Steps forward in rebuild vital in 2021

Our Free Press sports writers share their thoughts on how the Detroit Red Wings' season will shake out:

Nothing really surprising here, but the Red - White scrimmage hadn’t happened by the time I put this together.

Around the NHL

Rossi out indefinitely for Wild with upper-body injury

Marco Rossi is out indefinitely for the Minnesota Wild with an upper-body injury. Wild coach Dean Evason said Sunday he doesn't know how long the 19-year-old forward will be sidelined. "They tell me he's unavailable," Evason said. "He's unavailable for me."

Marco Rossi is a player I was very interested in drafting this past season. I’m really happy with Raymond, but I’m also interested in how Rossi would have done on the Red Wings. Hopefully, he won’t be out long term.

Getting to Know the Central

I completely forgot to include this in yesterday’s Quick Hits, so here are the last two team previews in the Central, along with an excerpt from each.

Getting to Know the New Central: Dallas Stars - Defending Big D

We should preface all answers with one major caveat: whatever you think is going to happen with Dallas this season, you’ll never see all of it coming. Since the start of the 2018-2019 season, the Stars have: Drafted an elite defenseman after winning the draft lottery

Hired a coach from the college ranks

Had the team’s captain and top center both publicly called “fucking horseshit” by their own CEO

Eliminated the Nashville Predators in a thrilling overtime in the first round as an underdog

Were eliminated by the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 in double overtime

Started the next season on a 1-7-1 downward spiral

Followed that up with a 14-1-1 stretch

Abruptly fired that coach for conduct unbecoming

Hosted the second-most attended Winter Classic in league history in the league’s first non-traditional market

Hit a 0-4-2 skid and saw the season halted due to COVID-19

Came two wins away from hoisting Lord Stanley — all in a bubble in Edmonton

Removed the interim tag from Rick Bowness

Were the first team to have training camp shuttered due to a COVID-19 outbreak

I mean, I guess that’s a lot.

Getting to Know the New Central: The Tampa Bay Lightning - Raw Charge

3) Why could your team win the division? Bruh

This really made me laugh. It was followed by a picture of a Tampa player holding the cup aloft, but I won’t hurt your eyes with that here.

