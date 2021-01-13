Quick Hits: The Almost There Edition

In Red Wings Land

5 Stand-Outs From Red Wings' 2020-21 Training Camp

Another free agent signing, though this one came from over in Sweden, Bromé is a 26-year-old winger that has posted some stellar scoring rates over in the SHL. During his first full week in Detroit, he has displayed strong offensive instincts and a shot that should yield more than a few goals as long as he is put in a position to use it. He has also exhibited a bit of chemistry with center Valtteri Filppula, which could lead to an assignment on the Red Wings’ third line.

I’m definitely interested in seeing how Brome does. From the article, add Givani Smith to that list as well. I think if he gets a shot, he’ll stick in the NHL.

Around the NHL

31 Thoughts: Intriguing NHL futures bets for 2020–21 season

6. Montreal was very smart to make sure Victor Mete didn’t end up anywhere near waivers. Three goalies might be unwieldy, but it’s not a stunner Toronto isn’t exposing Aaron Dell. The biggest worry was New Jersey, which claimed Eric Comrie from Winnipeg. Edmonton had let it be known that Jujhar Khaira was available, so his appearance was not a surprise to other clubs. Toronto has liked him before, they’ve got too many bodies now. Have to admit I thought someone would bite on Oliver Kylington.

I’m really surprised nobody claimed Kylington. I would have been fine with Detroit taking a chance on him.