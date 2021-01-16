Quick Hits: The Do Right Edition

In Red Wings Land

Bobby Ryan: You want 'to do right' by Detroit Red Wings sweater

Bobby Ryan didn’t like what he was seeing, so he moved. Relocating helped, but it still wasn’t close to where he really wants to be. Ryan is expected to make his Detroit Red Wings debut on Saturday when they host the Carolina Hurricanes, two days after being shutout by the Canes in the season opener.

I’m interested to see what Bobby Ryan can do. After last game, adding another skill player is going to be good.

Around the NHL

NHL schedule changes; Stars open season Jan. 22 due to coronavirus

The Dallas Stars will open their season against the Nashville Predators at home Jan. 22. Dallas' first four games were postponed. The NHL announced Jan. 8 that six Stars players and two staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus, their practice facility was closed and that Dallas would not start its season before Jan. 19.

Detroit has one game rescheduled and the time of one game changed.