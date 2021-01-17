Quick Hits: The Taxi Squad Edition

In Red Wings Land

How Detroit Red Wings plan to use taxi squad — and what might change

“If they are good at self evaluating, they can look at it and figure out what they need to get better at,” Blashill said Saturday. “What they can control is self evaluating, what do I need to get better at to earn a spot. That’s what you get by being around the NHL guys and by practicing with them. Then the other part of it, you get a lot of one-on-one attention with our skills development group.”

My favorite taxi squad featured Andy Kaufman.

Around the NHL

Ottawa Senators salute Alex Trebek with pregame moment of silence

Trebek, 80, died on Nov. 8, almost two years after revealing he had pancreatic cancer. He surprised Senators fans one month before his death with a video message during the NHL draft, announcing Ottawa's selection of forward Tim Stutzle with the No. 3 overall pick.

Seemingly one of the few things in the past year to bring people together was love for Alex Trebek and sadness when he died.