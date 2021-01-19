Morning Skate: Columbus Blue Jackets @ Detroit Red Wings- Preview, How to Watch

How to Watch

Time: 7:30pm ET

Place: Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

TV: FS-D, FS-O, ESPN+

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket // 1270 AM

Blue Jackets Blog: Jackets Cannon

Preview

No rest for the weary this season. Just over 24 hours after losing to Columbus the Red Wings and Blue Jackets are back at it again tonight. There is not really too much to say here. The Wings came out and played their best period of hockey in the first yesterday but were unable to maintain that level through the final two periods and fell to the Jackets 3-2.

Columbus is a muck it up, intensity-based team that is going to look to get pucks to the opposing team’s net as often as they can so they can crash it and look for rebounds to stuff in. As we saw yesterday they will also look to use their speed to turn plays around the other way quickly, especially when the defensive pairing of Seth Jones and Zach Werenski are on the ice, which is quite often. They can be broken down in their own end however, especially when the aforementioned Jones and/Werenski are not on the ice.

With the dust up toward the end of the game it will be interesting to see if there is any carry over to today.