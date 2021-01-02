Quick Hits: The Outdoors Once Again Edition

In Red Wings Land
Some new faces on the blue line. #DRWTC x #LGRW pic.twitter.com/cpMdJYi8N4— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 1, 2021
How heavy a load can Detroit Red Wings’ Danny DeKeyser carry after missing a year? - Freep
“I feel really good,” DeKeyser said Friday. “It’s been a long time, but I put in a lot of hard work this past year. I feel like I have to get back up to speed a little bit, especially when you have been out as long as I have been.
“That will be the biggest thing with me, getting back to that pace.”
No idea what to expect from DeKeyser this year, but wishing him the best.
Around the NHL
NHL planning two outdoor games at Lake Tahoe for 2021 season - Sportsnet
According to multiple sources, the NHL is beginning its Mystery, Alaska experiment, with four teams as part of a unique two-game, two-day “Outdoor Weekend” showcase at Lake Tahoe. Edgewood Tahoe Resort, home of the popular celebrity golf tournament, is hosting these games, which will be played around the 16th, 17th and 18th holes.
Colorado-Vegas and Boston-Philly.
