Red Wings at Blackhawks — Gameday Updates, Projected Lineups and Keys to the Game

Gameday Updates
The #RedWings today recalled right wing Givani Smith from the team’s taxi squad.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 22, 2021
Would make sense for him to fill in for Sam Gagner. I’m hoping that’s the case because I think he should be in the NHL full time.
Projected Lineups
Red Wings Lineup
(Obviously this will change because Jon Merrill isn’t playing. We’ll update as more info becomes available.)
Forwards
Vladislav Namestnikov - Dylan Larkin - Filip Zadina
Bobby Ryan - Michael Rasmussen - Anthony Mantha
Tyler Bertuzzi - Luke Glendening - Mathias Brome
Frans Nielsen - Valtteri Filppula - Givani Smith
Defense
Filip Hronek - Patrik Nemeth
Danny Dekesyer - Jon Merrill
Marc Staal - Troy Stecher
Goalies
Thomas Greiss
Jonathan Bernier
Blackhawks Lineup
Forwards
Alex Debrincat - Pius Suter - Patrick Kane
Dominik Kubalik - Dylan Strome - Philipp Kurashev
Mattias Janmark - Lucas Wallmark - Andrew Shaw
Brandon Hagel - David Kampf - Ryan Carpenter
Defense
Duncan Keith - Connor Murphy
Nikita Zadorov - Adam Boqvist
Calvin de Haan - Ian Mitchell
Goalies
Malcolm Subban
Collin Delia
Keys to the Game
Key One: Mission Impossible: COVID Protocol
There will have to be some tweaks to the lineup, since Jon Merrill and Sam Gagner are now in COVID protocol. At least tonight’s opponent should be the best team available to have to try to work in new players to the lineup.
Key Two: Mission Impossible: Wings Nation
How will Detroit adapt to the change from the fake, piped in crowd noise at LCA to the fake, piped in crowd noise at the United Center? In all seriousness, this is Detroit’s first road game, and while it’s not exactly normal difference between home and away games, it’ll still be interesting to see how they adapt.
Key Three: Mission Impossible: All Out
Am I reaching for this one to try to fit it into the title constraint that I put myself in? Sure. Do I also want to see Detroit come out of the gate like they’ve been shot out of a cannon and try to put up 10 on Chicago in the first period? Also yes. Chicago is off to a terrible start, and Detroit doesn’t want to give them any room to gain confidence.
