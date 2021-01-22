Red Wings at Blackhawks — Gameday Updates, Projected Lineups and Keys to the Game

Gameday Updates

The #RedWings today recalled right wing Givani Smith from the team’s taxi squad.



More » https://t.co/Zfew536msg pic.twitter.com/LdpFm7fTSK — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 22, 2021

Would make sense for him to fill in for Sam Gagner. I’m hoping that’s the case because I think he should be in the NHL full time.

Projected Lineups

Red Wings Lineup

(Obviously this will change because Jon Merrill isn’t playing. We’ll update as more info becomes available.)

Forwards

Vladislav Namestnikov - Dylan Larkin - Filip Zadina

Bobby Ryan - Michael Rasmussen - Anthony Mantha

Tyler Bertuzzi - Luke Glendening - Mathias Brome

Frans Nielsen - Valtteri Filppula - Givani Smith

Defense

Filip Hronek - Patrik Nemeth

Danny Dekesyer - Jon Merrill

Marc Staal - Troy Stecher

Goalies

Thomas Greiss

Jonathan Bernier

Blackhawks Lineup

Forwards

Alex Debrincat - Pius Suter - Patrick Kane

Dominik Kubalik - Dylan Strome - Philipp Kurashev

Mattias Janmark - Lucas Wallmark - Andrew Shaw

Brandon Hagel - David Kampf - Ryan Carpenter

Defense

Duncan Keith - Connor Murphy

Nikita Zadorov - Adam Boqvist

Calvin de Haan - Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Malcolm Subban

Collin Delia

Keys to the Game

Key One: Mission Impossible: COVID Protocol

There will have to be some tweaks to the lineup, since Jon Merrill and Sam Gagner are now in COVID protocol. At least tonight’s opponent should be the best team available to have to try to work in new players to the lineup.

Key Two: Mission Impossible: Wings Nation

How will Detroit adapt to the change from the fake, piped in crowd noise at LCA to the fake, piped in crowd noise at the United Center? In all seriousness, this is Detroit’s first road game, and while it’s not exactly normal difference between home and away games, it’ll still be interesting to see how they adapt.

Key Three: Mission Impossible: All Out

Am I reaching for this one to try to fit it into the title constraint that I put myself in? Sure. Do I also want to see Detroit come out of the gate like they’ve been shot out of a cannon and try to put up 10 on Chicago in the first period? Also yes. Chicago is off to a terrible start, and Detroit doesn’t want to give them any room to gain confidence.