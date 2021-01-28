 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Missing Time Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Detroit Red Wings v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Dylan Larkin misses practice; Detroit Red Wings search for power-play production - Freep

He didn’t anticipate Larkin missing the game, but said, “we’ll see.” Whatever the issue is, it led to Larkin missing a few shifts Tuesday.

Lovely

Around the NHL

Jim Rutherford’s legacy in Pittsburgh not as complicated as it may appear - Pensburgh

Building out the 2016 and 2017 Stanley Cup winning teams in retrospect feels like it was built with a bunch of tiny little pieces. Trading Rob Scuderi for Trevor Daley, moves like trading for a veteran like Ron Hainsey, bringing Ben Lovejoy back into the mix, and relying on the youth at the time like Bryan Rust, Matt Murray, Conor Sheary, and Tom Kuhnhackl.

The near four years since the Penguins won the Stanley Cup have not gone swimmingly for the team, there is no denying that.

Being handed a team that had drafted two legit #1 centers still playing in their prime was a big starting point, but hey, placing the pieces to put it all together is definitely hard.

