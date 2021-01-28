Quick Hits: The Missing Time Edition

In Red Wings Land
Dylan Larkin misses practice; Detroit Red Wings search for power-play production - Freep
He didn’t anticipate Larkin missing the game, but said, “we’ll see.” Whatever the issue is, it led to Larkin missing a few shifts Tuesday.
Lovely
Around the NHL
Jim Rutherford’s legacy in Pittsburgh not as complicated as it may appear - Pensburgh
Building out the 2016 and 2017 Stanley Cup winning teams in retrospect feels like it was built with a bunch of tiny little pieces. Trading Rob Scuderi for Trevor Daley, moves like trading for a veteran like Ron Hainsey, bringing Ben Lovejoy back into the mix, and relying on the youth at the time like Bryan Rust, Matt Murray, Conor Sheary, and Tom Kuhnhackl.
The near four years since the Penguins won the Stanley Cup have not gone swimmingly for the team, there is no denying that.
Being handed a team that had drafted two legit #1 centers still playing in their prime was a big starting point, but hey, placing the pieces to put it all together is definitely hard.
Loading comments...