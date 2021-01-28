Red Wings at Stars — Game Day Updates, Projected Lines, Keys to the Game

Updates
#GoStars Thursday Morning Skate Update:— Owen Newkirk (@OwenNewkirk) January 28, 2021
• Jake Oettinger with make his regular season NHL debut tonight, also his first NHL start, against the Red Wings. Oettinger, 22, made 2 appearances during the Bubble Playoffs totaling 36:40 TOI.
• Jamie Benn & Blake Comeau remain out.
Welp, he’s getting a shut out.
Jamie Benn & Blake Comeau remain out.
#LGRW Thursday Morning Skate Update:— Owen Newkirk (@OwenNewkirk) January 28, 2021
• Per HC Jeff Blashill, Dylan Larkin and Darren Helm are both game-time decisions. Blashill said he anticipates Larkin will play, but is not totally certain, while he is "hopeful" that Helm will play.
• 5 players remain in Covid Protocol.
Red Wings Lineup
Forwards
Mathias Brome - Dylan Larkin - Tyler Bertuzzi
Vadislav Namestnikov - Luke Glendening - Anthony Mantha
Valtteri Filppula - Michael Rasmussen - Bobby Ryan
Taro Hirose - Frans Nielsen - Givani Smith
Defense
Filip Hronek - Patrik Nemeth
Danny Dekesyer - Christian Djoos
Marc Staal - Troy Stecher
Goalies
Jonathan Bernier
Thomas Greiss
Stars Lineup
Forwards
Jason Dickenson - Roope Hintz - Denis Gurianov
Tanner Kero - Joe Pavelski - Alexander Radulov
Andrew Cogliano - Radek Faksa - Ty Dellandrea
Rhett Gardner - Justin Dowling - Nicholas Caamano
Defense
Esa Lindell - John Klingberg
Jamie Oleksiak - Miro Heiskanen
Andrej Sekera - Mark Pysyk
Goalies
Jake Oettinger
Anton Khudobin
Keys to the Game
Get more traffic in the slot and in front of the net. Detroit gave up a lot of juicy scoring opportunities by not making more mayhem in the slot. I came away from last game really like Rasmussen’s play (his blown coverage leading to the Hronek penalty not-withstanding) and I think it is because, with that huge frame of his, he was the most effective player on Detroit’s roster in the area where they needed a player most.
Don’t take bone-headed penalties. Tuesday wasn’t exactly a parade to the penalty box, but Detroit took some bad penalties throughout the night. A couple of them were awfully soft calls, too, but Dallas is too good on the power play to give them extra chances. If the Wings can avoid taking bad penalties it basically serves as a double bonus because Dallas has yet to prove they’re a real dangerous 5-on-5 team.
Find more ways to keep the pressure up late. One of the really nice improvements from this season to last is that the Wings aren’t just rolling over and begging to be put out of their misery in the third period like I do after Thanksgiving dinner. They got some good licks in throughout the third period and generally looked like the better team on Tuesday, but I guess I’m feeling nostalgic today and want to see some total dominance in the third period. Something to make us all get nostalgic for the ‘08 team.
