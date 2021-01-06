Quick Hits: The “Practice? We’re Talking About Practice?” Edition

In Red Wings Land

What Detroit Red Wings’ newcomers showed in team’s first scrimmage of 2021 | Helene St. James - Detroit Free Press

The new guys scored, the atmosphere was as cool as it was weird, and ultimately, the Detroit Red Wings were happy to have simulated a game.

Detroit’s Facebook page has the highlights from today’s scrimmages.

Also, Bobby Ryan is tired of Elmer Söderblom getting all the highlight reel plays:

Around the NHL

NHL training camps open with sense of urgency

”There’s so many things that you want to touch on, and the time is limited,” Laviolette said after the first on-ice session Monday. ”It’s almost like fear when you get home that maybe you didn’t get everything done or you didn’t get in what you were supposed to get done.”

Before you know it, it’ll be time for the first game puck drop.

Getting to Know the New Central

Getting to Know the New Central: Florida Panthers - Litter Box Cats

1) How would you describe your team’s style of play? Last season, the Panthers used a high-powered offense to overcome, to some degree, its defensive deficiencies and an off year from high-priced goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. With new general manager Bill Zito radically reshaping the roster during what seemed like an endless offseason, this year’s edition of the Cats will be a bit of mystery to fans of the team and the rest of the reconstituted division. Point-per-game scorers Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau will once again be counted on to provide the bulk of the team’s offense, but Zito’s plan is to make the team deeper and harder to play to against. With the departures of Mike Hoffman and Evgenii Dadonov in free agency, the Panthers seem certain to score less, but the idea is to make the Cats grittier up and down the lineup and give Bobrovsky more help in his own end to cut down the goals against, they allowed 224 goals last season, to make up the difference.

The next in our series on getting to know our new division-mates continued on yesterday with the Panthers. Head on over and give it a read.

Previously:

Getting to Know the New Central: Detroit Red Wings

Getting to Know the New Central: Nashville Predators