Quick Hits: The Two Tweets at the Same Time Edition

In Red Wings Land

Both units have at least one player (Ryan, Gagner, Hronek) who shoots right, a balance that should allow for multiple looks, once it’s set up.

A polite way of saying we’re no longer dragging an obvious anchor out on the man advantage. There’s more good stuff in there, as well as info on Brome and the expectation that “unfit to play” is going to be the going term for all injuries this year.

2. What players should opposing fans know the name of and why? We’ll start with the three obvious ones, Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov. That trio forms the team’s top line and are its top three offensive threats. Aho was two tallies shy of 40 goals last year despite playing just 67 games, and Teravainen is one of the best playmakers in the league. The chemistry the two Finns have in all phases of the game is a treat to watch. Svechnikov is, of course, known around the league for being the first player in the NHL to successfully score a lacrosse goal… and then do it again. Beyond “The Svech”, however, the third-year winger is a force to be reckoned with. He’s got an elite wrist shot and plays a strong power-forward type game. Entering his third year in the league, Svechnikov should just keep getting better and better.

Head over to read the rest of the preview, including where Detroit ranks on their rivalry scale.

