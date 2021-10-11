Quick Hits: The Roster Deadline Edition

In Red Wings Land

Michael Rasmussen and Givani Smith have been dealing with what Blashill described as day-to-day injuries. Dylan Larkin, Robby Fabbri, Adam Erne and Vladislav Namestnikov also did not play Saturday, preventing the team from having a “dress rehearsal” in the exhibition finale.

I was bummed about Rasmussen getting hurt because he was really good in that first preseason game for the Wings and then we didn’t get to see anything beyond that.

Red Wings Current Roster (PDF Download)

This is the roster as it was right after the Wings sent Pickard down yesterday. It’s got 31 players on it. The two goalies left are the obvious starters. They have nine defensemen right now, but one is Seth Barton so there’s your setup right there.

With 20 forwards remaining, that’s where you’ll see seven fall off:

Taro Hirose and Riley Barber were put on waivers yesterday, so that’s just five left.

Kyle Criscuolo and Patrick Curry will fall off to leave three.

Kyle Criscuolo and Patrick Curry will fall off to leave three. Jakub Vrána will be on LTIR, so there’s just two to cut.

Uncertainties with Michael Rasmussen, Tyler Bertuzzi, or anybody else health-wise could solve that.

Bobby Ryan technically can’t be on the opening night roster on a PTO, so that will have to solve itself.

Finally, Lucas Raymond and Joe Veleno are waiver-exempt.

The team can still place a person (like Carter Rowney) on waivers with the expectation he can be sent down to make the team compliant.

Around the League

“I might not be the one standing in front of the whole group every game or every practice to talk, but I try to do my part talking 1-on-1 with the young guys or whatever it is,” Zibanejad said. “It’s nothing that I’m trying to think of what I should do as a leader, I have a different type of leadership than some other guys. I’m probably not the only one who is not that outspoken as a leader.”

This likely took until now while the Rangers played chicken against the Sabres for the Eichel trade.

Florida Panthers win the Stanley Cup Now we’re off the rails, picking a team to win it all that hasn’t won a single playoff round since 1996. Or are we?

I also liked the one about how Toronto starts the playoffs without either Mrazek or Campbell in their net.