Quick Hits: The Kick things Off Edition

In Red Wings Land

“We felt Bobby had a good preseason for us, but due to roster limitations, we aren’t able to offer him a contract at this time,” Yzerman said. “We will continue to evaluate whether there is an opportunity for Bobby in Detroit as the 2021-22 season begins.”

The king is dead. Long live the king.

Twenty-five years ago last Saturday - October 9, 1996 - the Detroit Red Wings officially launched their Hockeytown campaign. In the run-up to that day, the Red Wings had alerted media by sending a package with five items, all of them with the phrase “Hockeytown” superimposed over the Winged Wheel logo. The Red Wings started that season on the road, and beat the Vancouver Canucks, 5-3, on Oct. 9 to move to 2-1 on that season.

This is the weirdest intro to a “hey remember when?” post I’ve ever seen. Hey, remember when the Red Wings branded themselves with a thing that people never stopped arguing over as a marketing thing? Anyway, Darren McCarty punched Claude Lemieux. Hell yeah!

Around the League

As the Sharks announce their Opening Night roster, the team says, "Evander Kane is considered a non-roster player pending completion of the NHL's investigation." — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 11, 2021

“I’m honored obviously to be given responsibility to be captain of this group of guys and a new organization, a new team,” Giordano said. “It means a lot to myself. I told them yesterday I’ll try to do everything I can to lead the group the best way I can. It means a lot to me to be given this responsibility, for sure.” The Kraken also announced that defenseman Adam Larsson and forwards Yanni Gourde, Jordan Eberle and Jaden Schwartz will rotate as alternate captains.

That’s better than going with six alternates like the Rangers announced yesterday.