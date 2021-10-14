Quick Hits: The Broadcast Partners Edition

In Red Wings Land
Bally Sports Detroit agrees to multi-year extensions with Tigers, Red Wings for broadcasts - Freep
Bally Sports Detroit does not anticipate changes in talent at this time and seems pleased with its group of on-air staffers, headlined by hosts and reporters John Keating, Mickey York, Johnny Kane and Trevor Thompson.
For the Red Wings, play-by-play announcer Ken Daniels and analyst Mickey Redmond have called games together since 1997. Chris Osgood and Larry Murphy provide analysis in the studio.
Cool!
Around the League
NHL down to four players not vaccinated for COVID-19, Bettman says - NHL
“Our vaccination rate is incredible,” Commissioner Bettman said. “Four players, not four percent of players. All of our officials are vaccinated. All of the personnel that come into contact with the players are vaccinated.”
Gary certainly knows how to passive-aggressively stab at people who don’t act how he’d like them to.
