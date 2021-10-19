Red Wings vs Blue Jackets: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates
Jeff Blashill says Troy Stecher and Jordan Oesterle are both healthy. Blashill says that’s not an indictment on their play, thinks both have been good in practice, would be confident putting either one in games & that they could help DET win. Says he’ll get them in at some point.— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) October 19, 2021
Chinny's in & Korpi starts per the bench boss ✍️@Ticketmaster | #CBJ pic.twitter.com/A1NoWpM9qP— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 19, 2021
Tonight @ Little Caesars Arena! ️ #HockeyIsForEveryone x #LGRW— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 19, 2021
» https://t.co/Tx5ejyieqw pic.twitter.com/EpiOvP6Ry8
Lineups
Detroit
Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina
Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne
Givani Smith - Mitchell Stephens - Sam Gagner
Defense
Danny DeKeyser - Filip Hronek
Nick Leddy - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom
Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
Columbus
Forwards
Patrik Laine - Boone Jenner - Jakub Voracek
Gustav Nyquist - Jack Roslovic - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Alexandre Texier - Cole Sillinger - Yegor Chinakhov
Eric Robinson - Sean Kuraly - Gregory Hoffman
Defense
Zach Werenski - Jake Bean
Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Boqvist
Scott Harrington - Andrew Peeke
Goalies
Joonas Korpisalo
Elvis Merzlikins
Keys to the Game
Don’t get cocky
The Blue Jackets have just entered a rebuild. With that said, they still pack a punch within their lineup. Underestimating players like Voracek is the quickest way to let in one or two key goals.
Tighten up the defense
89 shots against across two games is not the kind of result you want to see from a team. Fixing the mistakes from the first two games will be imperative toward success this season. Columbus is fairly well-balanced, but they don’t carry high-impact players like Nikita Kucherov or Elias Pettersson. If ever there was a team to learn on the fly against, it would be Columbus.
Keep up the toughness
The first two games — from Larkin’s hit to Bertuzzi’s meme-worthy laugh — have revealed a new dimension to the Red Wings. How they utilize it throughout the season will reveal its purpose in their rebuild. Will it remain a fixture every night, or will it simply be something brought out as a retaliatory measure? Time will tell — but, for now, it appears to be a valuable resource in the team’s repertoire.
Loading comments...