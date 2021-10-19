Red Wings vs Blue Jackets: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

Jeff Blashill says Troy Stecher and Jordan Oesterle are both healthy. Blashill says that’s not an indictment on their play, thinks both have been good in practice, would be confident putting either one in games & that they could help DET win. Says he’ll get them in at some point. — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) October 19, 2021

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina

Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne

Givani Smith - Mitchell Stephens - Sam Gagner

Defense

Danny DeKeyser - Filip Hronek

Nick Leddy - Moritz Seider

Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

Columbus

Forwards

Patrik Laine - Boone Jenner - Jakub Voracek

Gustav Nyquist - Jack Roslovic - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Alexandre Texier - Cole Sillinger - Yegor Chinakhov

Eric Robinson - Sean Kuraly - Gregory Hoffman

Defense

Zach Werenski - Jake Bean

Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Boqvist

Scott Harrington - Andrew Peeke

Goalies

Joonas Korpisalo

Elvis Merzlikins

Keys to the Game

Don’t get cocky

The Blue Jackets have just entered a rebuild. With that said, they still pack a punch within their lineup. Underestimating players like Voracek is the quickest way to let in one or two key goals.

Tighten up the defense

89 shots against across two games is not the kind of result you want to see from a team. Fixing the mistakes from the first two games will be imperative toward success this season. Columbus is fairly well-balanced, but they don’t carry high-impact players like Nikita Kucherov or Elias Pettersson. If ever there was a team to learn on the fly against, it would be Columbus.

Keep up the toughness

The first two games — from Larkin’s hit to Bertuzzi’s meme-worthy laugh — have revealed a new dimension to the Red Wings. How they utilize it throughout the season will reveal its purpose in their rebuild. Will it remain a fixture every night, or will it simply be something brought out as a retaliatory measure? Time will tell — but, for now, it appears to be a valuable resource in the team’s repertoire.