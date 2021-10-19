 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Red Wings vs Blue Jackets: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By Jake Rivard
Detroit Red Wings v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images

Game Day Updates

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina
Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne
Givani Smith - Mitchell Stephens - Sam Gagner

Defense
Danny DeKeyser - Filip Hronek
Nick Leddy - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss

Columbus

Forwards
Patrik Laine - Boone Jenner - Jakub Voracek
Gustav Nyquist - Jack Roslovic - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Alexandre Texier - Cole Sillinger - Yegor Chinakhov
Eric Robinson - Sean Kuraly - Gregory Hoffman

Defense
Zach Werenski - Jake Bean
Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Boqvist
Scott Harrington - Andrew Peeke

Goalies
Joonas Korpisalo
Elvis Merzlikins

Keys to the Game

Don’t get cocky

The Blue Jackets have just entered a rebuild. With that said, they still pack a punch within their lineup. Underestimating players like Voracek is the quickest way to let in one or two key goals.

Tighten up the defense

89 shots against across two games is not the kind of result you want to see from a team. Fixing the mistakes from the first two games will be imperative toward success this season. Columbus is fairly well-balanced, but they don’t carry high-impact players like Nikita Kucherov or Elias Pettersson. If ever there was a team to learn on the fly against, it would be Columbus.

Keep up the toughness

The first two games — from Larkin’s hit to Bertuzzi’s meme-worthy laugh — have revealed a new dimension to the Red Wings. How they utilize it throughout the season will reveal its purpose in their rebuild. Will it remain a fixture every night, or will it simply be something brought out as a retaliatory measure? Time will tell — but, for now, it appears to be a valuable resource in the team’s repertoire.

