Calgary Flames @ Detroit Red Wings: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates

Alex Nedeljkovic is the first goalie off for Detroit this morning ahead of tonight’s game against Calgary — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) October 21, 2021

Opportunity tonight for Oliver Kylington skating on a pairing with Chris Tanev. #Flames

Jacob Markstrom your start tonight vs. Detroit’s — Brendan Parker (@BParkerTV) October 21, 2021

Projected Lines

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina

Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne

Givani Smith - Mitchell Stephens - Sam Gagner

Defense

Danny DeKeyser - Filip Hronek

Nick Leddy - Moritz Seider

Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

FLAMES

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau - Elias Lindholm - Matthew Tkachuk

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Tyler Pitlick

Andrew Mangiapane - Dillon Dube - Brett Ritchie

Milan Lucic - Sean Monahan - Trevor Lewis

Defense

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington - Chris Tanev

Juuso Valimaki - Erik Gudbranson

Goaltender

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Keys to the Game

Manage the Chaos

As I wrote in the Morning Skate, Calgary is a team that likes to get under their opponent’s skin with their physical play. Detroit has shown that they can and will indulge in the extracurriculars when provoked. For Detroit going forward however, they need to begin to learn how to manage their emotions on the ice to where they can feed off the energy from the physical play without hurting themselves by taking a bad retaliatory penalty or causing them to lose focus defensively and giving up dangerous chances.

Finish on the Power Play

This goes hand in hand with the first key really. The best way to keep a team from taking runs at players and playing dirty on the ice against you is to have a lethal power play. So far the addition of Alex Tanguay to the coach staff has helped the Red Wings improve the movement, positioning, and creativity of the power play as a whole. The additions of Lucas Raymond, Nick Leddy, and Moritz Seider to the team has infused the power play with more talent. The pieces of a high-end power play are starting to show, they just now need to finish a little more when playing with the man advantage. Especially when playing a team like Calgary who likes to play chippy but has really struggle on the penalty kill so far.

Keep the Home Cooking Going

Detroit is one of the best places for hockey in terms of fan support and the first three games of the season have shown that again this year. This is a young team that feeds off energy and they have gotten that in bucket loads these first three games from the home crowd. After tonight, seven of their next eight games are on the road so they need to take advantage of that energy when they can to bank another two points tonight.