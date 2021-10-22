Quick Hits: The Big Things Coming Edition

In Red Wings Land
Elmer Söderblom scores again (5th goal the last 5 games), and decides the game in overtime #LGRW pic.twitter.com/h86AueBHJh— IcehockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) October 21, 2021
Hey it wasn’t all bad yesterday
Moritz Seider Already Looks Like the Real Deal - SI/THN
So, where can Seider go from here? He’s clearly the team’s D-man of the future. From a mobility perspective, Seider has a bit of Chris Pronger in him, just with a little less physicality. Some Red Wings fans say he reminds them of Vladimir Konstantinov. Others liken his overall ability to Marc-Edouard Vlasic in his prime.
Around the League
Hurricanes create website to keep roasting Canadiens - The Score
October 22, 2021
On the website, there’s an animated image of Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho scrolling his phone and nodding to answer the question.
Below that are links to buy Aho and Kotkaniemi shirts for $20 using the promo code “OUI.” At the bottom, the copyright reads, “2021 Bunch of Jerks - All Rights Reserved.”
I’m going to be honest, I’m kind of tired of the Canes’ shit.
