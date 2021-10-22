 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Big Things Coming Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Sweden v Czech Republic: Preliminary Round Group B - 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Hey it wasn’t all bad yesterday

Moritz Seider Already Looks Like the Real Deal - SI/THN

So, where can Seider go from here? He’s clearly the team’s D-man of the future. From a mobility perspective, Seider has a bit of Chris Pronger in him, just with a little less physicality. Some Red Wings fans say he reminds them of Vladimir Konstantinov. Others liken his overall ability to Marc-Edouard Vlasic in his prime.

Around the League

Hurricanes create website to keep roasting Canadiens - The Score

On the website, there’s an animated image of Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho scrolling his phone and nodding to answer the question.

Below that are links to buy Aho and Kotkaniemi shirts for $20 using the promo code “OUI.” At the bottom, the copyright reads, “2021 Bunch of Jerks - All Rights Reserved.”

I’m going to be honest, I’m kind of tired of the Canes’ shit.

