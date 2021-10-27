Red Wings @ Capitals Game Day Updates, Lines, Keys to the Game

Updates

Coach Blashill in D.C., recalling the last time the team was there in 2020 when the season was called off due to Covid-19. He ate at the same spot he was going to eat at last March, that was boarded up then. — Carley Johnston (@carleykjohnston) October 27, 2021

Sprong is skating with the extras sooo we might see some lineup changes tonight vs DET https://t.co/3AGCxMXzSI — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 27, 2021

Thomas Greiss starts in goal for Red Wings at Capitals, coach Jeff Blashill said. Filip Hronek in on defense and looked like Carter Rowney for Givani Smith at forward. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) October 27, 2021

Red Wings’ Lines

Bertuzzi - Larkin - Raymond

Fabbri - Suter - Zadina

Namestnikov - Rasmussen - Erne

Rowney - Stephens - Gagner

DeKeyser - Seider

Leddy - Hronek

Staal - Stetcher

Greiss

Nedeljkovic

Capitals’ Lines

Ovechkin - Kuznetsov - Wilson

Mantha - McMichael - Oshie

Sheary - Lapierre - Sprong

Hagelin - Eller - Hathaway

Fehervary - Carlson

Van Riemsdyke - Schultz

Orlov - Jensen

Vanecek

Samsonov

Three Keys to the Game

Get Pius Suter on the board. Amid all the buzz of the rookies, Pius Suter has been lost a little in the wash. He’s been good but hasn’t gotten on the scoreboard yet. That’s not what you want to see from a second-line center, especially one acquired in free agency. Washington will get the matchups they want against him more often than not tonight, but he’s the best center in this game besides Larkin and Kuznetsov (Backstrom is out.) Time to take advantage.

Keep Washington’s power play locked down. If you look at the numbers for the season, Washington’s powerplay hasn’t been particularly impressive, but it’s too early in the season to say anything with statistical significance. In past years, Detroit has held their own against the Caps until an unfortunate penalty came along, which would lead to a goal deficit and a tilting of the ice.

Show the change. Detroit’s clearly a different team this year, but just how different? You had to wonder after the collapse against Montreal. The bounce back against a weak Chicago squad was nice, but Detroit hasn’t faced a squad as tough or as weathered as Washington since the home opener against Tampa (although Calgary looks like it’s back in business again in the early goings of this season.) This is a good chance for Detroit to prove their mettle. The Wings are still the underdogs, no doubt. Washington will be disappointed if they let this one slip past them. But Detroit has a great opportunity to play hard and dig in against a strong team tonight.