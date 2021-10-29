 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Panthers @ Red Wings Game Day Updates, Lines, Keys to the Game

By Mike Bremer
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Updates

Red Wings Lines

Bertuzzi - Larkin - Raymond
Fabbri - Suter - Zadina
Namestnikov - Rasmussen - Erne
Gagner - Stephens - Rowney/Smith

DeKeyser - Seider
Leddy - Hronek
Staal - Stetcher

Nedeljkovic
Greiss

Panthers Lines

Verhaeghe - Barkov - Duclair
Huberdeau - Bennett - Tippett
Marchment - Luostarinen - Reinhart
Vatrano - Thornton - Hornqvist

Weegar - Ekblad
Forsling - Gudas
Connauton - Montour

Knight
Bobrovsky

Three Keys to the Game

Score more than twice. Yeah, yeah, there are all the statistics to tell you that teams who score two goals or less seldom win, but the Cats have been great so far at suppressing goals. In six games, they’ve held their opponent to a single goal three times, two goals once (Philly), and more than two twice (Pittsburgh and Arizona.) With the way their offense has been running, Detroit will need a good clutch of goals.

Get better matchups for the top line. In order to score in bunches, you usually need your top line to contribute. Washington did a nice job of forcing Larkin, Bertuzzi, and Raymond to the outside and not giving them any easy ice on the inside. Blashill will have an easier time matching his best players into favorable matchups since he’ll have last change at the LCA.

If Detroit wins, don’t do anything stupid. Hey, I was at Joe Louis Arena on February 23rd, 2012 for the game against the Canucks. You remember that season, right? It was Lidstrom’s last, and Detroit set a record for consecutive wins at home, and that night the Nucks beat the Wings in a shoot out, and Alex Burrows skated by the Wings bench afterwards and tried to snap his stick over his knee in celebration and failed. Don’t be like Alex Burrows.

