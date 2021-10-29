Panthers @ Red Wings Game Day Updates, Lines, Keys to the Game

Updates
Sam Gagner said Wednesday’s come back win in D.C. was a big step. Wins like that help the mentality moving forward. #LGRW @DetroitRedWings— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) October 29, 2021
Blashill adds, “We have to make sure our players understand that there is support here for them.” #LGRW @DetroitRedWings— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) October 29, 2021
Sam Gagner about Kyle Beach “We stand with him and we commend his courage. It’s an awful thing and we’re just hoping this process helps Kyle.”— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) October 29, 2021
Don't see Lundell on the ice.— Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) October 29, 2021
Still working his way back from an upper-body injury.
Kevin Connauton OK after blocking shot, Sergei Bobrovsky in net for #FlaPanthers tonight in Detroit — https://t.co/NjvBzOUimO— George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) October 29, 2021
Red Wings Lines
Bertuzzi - Larkin - Raymond
Fabbri - Suter - Zadina
Namestnikov - Rasmussen - Erne
Gagner - Stephens - Rowney/Smith
DeKeyser - Seider
Leddy - Hronek
Staal - Stetcher
Nedeljkovic
Greiss
Panthers Lines
Verhaeghe - Barkov - Duclair
Huberdeau - Bennett - Tippett
Marchment - Luostarinen - Reinhart
Vatrano - Thornton - Hornqvist
Weegar - Ekblad
Forsling - Gudas
Connauton - Montour
Knight
Bobrovsky
Three Keys to the Game
Score more than twice. Yeah, yeah, there are all the statistics to tell you that teams who score two goals or less seldom win, but the Cats have been great so far at suppressing goals. In six games, they’ve held their opponent to a single goal three times, two goals once (Philly), and more than two twice (Pittsburgh and Arizona.) With the way their offense has been running, Detroit will need a good clutch of goals.
Get better matchups for the top line. In order to score in bunches, you usually need your top line to contribute. Washington did a nice job of forcing Larkin, Bertuzzi, and Raymond to the outside and not giving them any easy ice on the inside. Blashill will have an easier time matching his best players into favorable matchups since he’ll have last change at the LCA.
If Detroit wins, don’t do anything stupid. Hey, I was at Joe Louis Arena on February 23rd, 2012 for the game against the Canucks. You remember that season, right? It was Lidstrom’s last, and Detroit set a record for consecutive wins at home, and that night the Nucks beat the Wings in a shoot out, and Alex Burrows skated by the Wings bench afterwards and tried to snap his stick over his knee in celebration and failed. Don’t be like Alex Burrows.
