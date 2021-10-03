Quick Hits: The Leddy me Go Edition

In Red Wings Land

“We all know how special a player he is,” Leddy said. “He’s got size, a ton of skill, a good skater. He’s really good at making that first play. “For me and him, it’s just talking out plays, communicating on and off the ice and creating that chemistry together so we know what each other is going to do in certain spots throughout the ice and the game.”

I just like the idea of how much we’ve ruined the word “mentor” around here.

Manny Legace shares the story of his emotional journey through COVID-19 and the death of goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, who was like a son to Legace. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/E3qbZyfWSU — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) October 3, 2021

If you missed this last night, it’s a tough watch but a great interview.

Around the League

“He going to be out for a little bit, probably I would say at least a week,” Green said. The Canucks have four preseason games remaining, their last against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 9. They open the 2021-22 regular season at the Oilers on Oct. 13. — Kevin Woodley

Well at least they got the other two guys back.