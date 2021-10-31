Quick Hits: The Ride the Wind Edition

Joe Veleno did, indeed, drive with Steve Yzerman from Detroit tonight. Just thought it would be easier than going to the airport. They listened to UM-MSU football, talked a bit, and Veleno slept a bit, too.

He had to be certain Veleno wouldn’t end up in Toronto, Illinois.

Susan Loggans, an attorney representing Beach in a lawsuit against the team, said Bettman expressed his “sincere regret” over what Beach had experienced. He also offered the NHL’s help with psychological services for him and his family and anything else that the league had available.

“There was discussion about what could be done in the future to assure this kind of thing did not occur again,” Loggans said in an email to the AP.

A message was left by the AP seeking comment from the NHL.