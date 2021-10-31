 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Ride the Wind Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Carolina Hurricanes James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

In Red Wings Land

He had to be certain Veleno wouldn’t end up in Toronto, Illinois.

Around the League

NHL Commissioner meets with Kyle Beach, offers league’s help - AP News

Susan Loggans, an attorney representing Beach in a lawsuit against the team, said Bettman expressed his “sincere regret” over what Beach had experienced. He also offered the NHL’s help with psychological services for him and his family and anything else that the league had available.

“There was discussion about what could be done in the future to assure this kind of thing did not occur again,” Loggans said in an email to the AP.

A message was left by the AP seeking comment from the NHL.

That’s the whole of the story that’s actually about Bettman’s meeting. There’s more talk in there about Don Fehr’s complete mishandling of this situation and the call the NHLPA is going to have tomorrow to discuss how much he should be fired.

