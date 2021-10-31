Quick Hits: The Ride the Wind Edition

In Red Wings Land
Joe Veleno did, indeed, drive with Steve Yzerman from Detroit tonight. Just thought it would be easier than going to the airport. They listened to UM-MSU football, talked a bit, and Veleno slept a bit, too.— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) October 31, 2021
He had to be certain Veleno wouldn’t end up in Toronto, Illinois.
Around the League
NHL Commissioner meets with Kyle Beach, offers league’s help - AP News
Susan Loggans, an attorney representing Beach in a lawsuit against the team, said Bettman expressed his “sincere regret” over what Beach had experienced. He also offered the NHL’s help with psychological services for him and his family and anything else that the league had available.
“There was discussion about what could be done in the future to assure this kind of thing did not occur again,” Loggans said in an email to the AP.
A message was left by the AP seeking comment from the NHL.
That’s the whole of the story that’s actually about Bettman’s meeting. There’s more talk in there about Don Fehr’s complete mishandling of this situation and the call the NHLPA is going to have tomorrow to discuss how much he should be fired.
