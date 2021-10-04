Quick Hits: The Missing Time Edition

In Red Wings Land

Blashill says as of now Tyler Bertuzzi is not in for tomorrow — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) October 3, 2021

I don’t want it to happen because it would open a firestorm but how funny would it be if he just said “personal reasons” when asked why.

“I like Ned, I think he’s going to be real good for us,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “He works his tail off, he pays attention to detail in practice. I think he had some squeak through him that he’d like to have back, but this is what preseason is for. I certainly don’t pass a whole lot of judgment on anybody in this short a period of time. He’s played two halves. I’m fully confident he’s going to give us really good goaltending through the season.”

That makes sense.

Also there’s this:

Michael Rasmussen was supposed to play Sunday but was sidelined by what Blashill described as a “a little tweak. I don’t think it’s anything long term.”

Around the League

Lehner claimed on Twitter on Saturday that teams had offered prescription medication to players without prescriptions. Lehner also accused the Sabres of mismanaging an ankle injury when he played for them. The Sabres did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Lehner’s Twitter feed can be found here for the full record of what he said.

EDM coach Dave Tippett announces Josh Archibald out indefinitely. He had COVID in the summer and has been diagnosed with the heart condition myocarditis. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 3, 2021

Between this and Marco Rossi, this is scary stuff.