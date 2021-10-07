Quick Hits: The Show me More Edition

In Red Wings Land

“(We) talked at the end of a shift last game,” Blashill said. “He has to make sure he’s sprinting all over the ice when he’s out there. Sprinting and stopping. If he does those things, he’s effective.

Protecting him in the expansion draft and then losing him to waivers would upset a lot of people. I’m one of them. He had an amazing shift to set up the goal that tied the game at 2-2 in the third period last night.

#CBJ announce opening-night (Oct. 14 vs Arizona) plans to honor goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks , who died July 4 in a fireworks mishap in Michigan.



Kivlenieks family will travel from Latvia to take part in ceremonial puck drop.



And there’s more ... pic.twitter.com/6ZPAkDVb5F — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) October 6, 2021

Fantastic touch from the Jackets’ organization. Love this.

28. Dylan Larkin called it on Kirill Tyutyayev. “He can score,” the Red Wing said during the NHL/NHLPA media tour in Chicago. Larkin added you never know how someone is going to do until you see him in games, but when they skated together before camp Tyutyayev impressed the Detroit captain with his nose for the net.

The Manny Legace interview clip is also in there, as well as more clarification on the Lehner stuff, Brady Tkachuk rumors and Friedman’s opinion that Evander Kane being found to have forged a vaccine card wouldn’t endanger his contract.