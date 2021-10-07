Red Wings waive two, reduce roster by 12

Additionally, the #RedWings released forwards Turner Elson, Jon Martin, Dominik Shine, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev, Hayden Verbeek and Dennis Yan from their professional tryouts.



Aside from the 12 listed by the Wings in these two tweets, the team also put defensmen Brian Lashoff and Ryan Murphy on waivers today. With the assumption that they’ll clear tomorrow, the assignments for them won’t be far behind.

Detroit has two preseason games remaining before wrapping up their prep time and are starting to make the kind of roster decisions on the people they want to use through Saturday. Grand Rapids doesn’t meet until the 11th, but this will give the players assigned a chance to go get prepared for that (and will stop the Wings from having to carry them in camp).

For the differences between the players assigned and the players released,it’s about whether they have a contract with the Red Wings. Wyatt Newpower has an NHL deal with Detroit, so he had to be assigned. Kirill Tyutyayev only has a contract with the Griffins, so he had to be released from the PTO that was keeping him in Red Wings camp.

The full camp roster is avialable as a dowloadable PDF from the Wings’ site here.