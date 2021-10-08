 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Moritz Seider one of three NHL players named to Team Germany for Beijing Olympics

By KyleWiiM
Chicago Blackhawks v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The NHL season hasn’t started yet, but we’re already seeing countries name the first players they will take to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Team Germany announced their first three players, which include Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider:

The IIHF along with the NHL and NHLPA requested that all teams participating in the winter games provide three provisional NHL players to be included in national team rosters. The remainder of rosters for each national team will be announced in January of 2022.

Moritz Seider has played a TON of hockey since he was drafted at 6th overall in 2019. That trend will continue, as the 20-year-old rearguard is expected to play a pivotal part of Detroit’s defensive lineup this season. Seider was the only Red Wings player named in the IIHF’s announcement, though other Red Wings such as Dylan Larkin, are expected to make their national teams. Here’s where they stand now:

TEAM FINLAND

Sebastian AHO
Aleksander BARKOV
Mikko RANTANEN

Team SWEDEN

Viktor HEDMAN
Gabriel LANDESKOG
Mika ZIBANEJAD

Team CZECH REPUBLIC

Ondrej PALAT
David PASTRNAK
Jakub VORACEK

Team USA

Auston MATTHEWS
Seth JONES
Patrick KANE

Team CANADA
Sidney CROSBY
Connor MCDAVID
Alex PIETRANGELO

Team LATVIA

Rudolfs BALCERS
Zemgus GIRGENSONS
Kristians RUBINS

Team SWITZERLAND

Nico HISCHIER
Timo MEIER
Roman JOSI

Team GERMANY

Leon DRAISAITL
Philllip GRUBAUER
Moritz SEIDER

Team SLOVAKIA

Erik CERNAK
Jaroslav HALAK
Andrej SEKERA

Team ROC

Nikita KUCHEROV
Alexander OVECHKIN
Andrei VASILEVSKI

The 2022 Winter Olympics will kick off in Beijing on February 4th and will conclude on February 20th.

