Moritz Seider one of three NHL players named to Team Germany for Beijing Olympics

The NHL season hasn’t started yet, but we’re already seeing countries name the first players they will take to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Team Germany announced their first three players, which include Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider:
Some familiar faces will join @deb_teams from the @NHL and go for gold at @Beijing2022.— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) October 8, 2021
More info https://t.co/ZUknuqtwVb@EdmontonOilers @DetroitRedWings @SeattleKraken pic.twitter.com/ysNtOcp70c
The IIHF along with the NHL and NHLPA requested that all teams participating in the winter games provide three provisional NHL players to be included in national team rosters. The remainder of rosters for each national team will be announced in January of 2022.
Moritz Seider has played a TON of hockey since he was drafted at 6th overall in 2019. That trend will continue, as the 20-year-old rearguard is expected to play a pivotal part of Detroit’s defensive lineup this season. Seider was the only Red Wings player named in the IIHF’s announcement, though other Red Wings such as Dylan Larkin, are expected to make their national teams. Here’s where they stand now:
TEAM FINLAND
Sebastian AHO
Aleksander BARKOV
Mikko RANTANEN
Team SWEDEN
Viktor HEDMAN
Gabriel LANDESKOG
Mika ZIBANEJAD
Team CZECH REPUBLIC
Ondrej PALAT
David PASTRNAK
Jakub VORACEK
Team USA
Auston MATTHEWS
Seth JONES
Patrick KANE
Team CANADA
Sidney CROSBY
Connor MCDAVID
Alex PIETRANGELO
Team LATVIA
Rudolfs BALCERS
Zemgus GIRGENSONS
Kristians RUBINS
Team SWITZERLAND
Nico HISCHIER
Timo MEIER
Roman JOSI
Team GERMANY
Leon DRAISAITL
Philllip GRUBAUER
Moritz SEIDER
Team SLOVAKIA
Erik CERNAK
Jaroslav HALAK
Andrej SEKERA
Team ROC
Nikita KUCHEROV
Alexander OVECHKIN
Andrei VASILEVSKI
The 2022 Winter Olympics will kick off in Beijing on February 4th and will conclude on February 20th.
