Washington Capitals @ Detroit Red Wings: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates
Lucas Raymond out on the ice for an optional skate this morning. #LGRW @DetroitRedWings— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) November 11, 2021
#RedWings Blashill said Troy Stecher will take the next couple of weeks to see how his injury heals. After that surgery is an option. Status of Raymond, Hronek, Staal for tonight vs. Capitals determined game time.— Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) November 11, 2021
Zach Fucale will get the start in net tonight in Detroit, per Head Coach Laviolette. pic.twitter.com/Sn49RynB9s— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 11, 2021
Projected Lines
RED WINGS
Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi – Dylan - Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina
Vladislav Namestnikov – Mitchell Stephens – Sam Gagner
Givani Smith – Michael Rasmussen – Adam Erne
Defense
Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom
Goalies
Thomas Greiss
Alex Nedeljkovic
CAPITALS
Forwards
Alex Ovechkin – Evgeny Kuznetsov – Tom Wilson
Conor Sheary – Connor McMichael – Daniel Sprong
Axel Jonsson-Fjallby – Lars Eller – Garnet Hathaway
Carl Hagelin – Aliaksei Protas – Brett Leason
Defense
Martin Fehervary – John Carlson
Dmitri Orlov – Nick Jensen
Trevor van Riemsdyk – Justin Schultz
Goaltender
Zach Fucale
Ilya Samsonov
Keys to the Game
Keep up the Pace
Washington has some depth issues right now and their back end can struggle with pressure from time to time. We saw on Tuesday against Edmonton how good the Red Wings can look when they are pushing the pace instead of trying to low event the other team’s superstar.
Defend the Penalty Kill
Any power play that Alex Ovechkin on it is going to be a good power play. Add in talent like John Carlson and Evgeny Kuznetsov to go with him and it is scary good. The numbers right now do not show it (they are 18th in the league on the power play) but the key to beating Washington will always be limiting the damage they do on the power play while Ovi is there.
Keep the Energy Up
This is a team that thrives on energy. Be it from a timely goal, a big save, a scrum, the crowd, whatever…this team feeds off of it. We have seen in several times already where they will look listless then all of a sudden turn it on and snatch a win from what looked like a sure defeat just moments ago.
Loading comments...