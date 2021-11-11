Washington Capitals @ Detroit Red Wings: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates

Lucas Raymond out on the ice for an optional skate this morning. #LGRW @DetroitRedWings — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) November 11, 2021

#RedWings Blashill said Troy Stecher will take the next couple of weeks to see how his injury heals. After that surgery is an option. Status of Raymond, Hronek, Staal for tonight vs. Capitals determined game time. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) November 11, 2021

Zach Fucale will get the start in net tonight in Detroit, per Head Coach Laviolette. pic.twitter.com/Sn49RynB9s — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 11, 2021

Projected Lines

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi – Dylan - Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina

Vladislav Namestnikov – Mitchell Stephens – Sam Gagner

Givani Smith – Michael Rasmussen – Adam Erne

Defense

Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Thomas Greiss

Alex Nedeljkovic

CAPITALS

Forwards

Alex Ovechkin – Evgeny Kuznetsov – Tom Wilson

Conor Sheary – Connor McMichael – Daniel Sprong

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby – Lars Eller – Garnet Hathaway

Carl Hagelin – Aliaksei Protas – Brett Leason

Defense

Martin Fehervary – John Carlson

Dmitri Orlov – Nick Jensen

Trevor van Riemsdyk – Justin Schultz

Goaltender

Zach Fucale

Ilya Samsonov

Keys to the Game

Keep up the Pace

Washington has some depth issues right now and their back end can struggle with pressure from time to time. We saw on Tuesday against Edmonton how good the Red Wings can look when they are pushing the pace instead of trying to low event the other team’s superstar.

Defend the Penalty Kill

Any power play that Alex Ovechkin on it is going to be a good power play. Add in talent like John Carlson and Evgeny Kuznetsov to go with him and it is scary good. The numbers right now do not show it (they are 18th in the league on the power play) but the key to beating Washington will always be limiting the damage they do on the power play while Ovi is there.

Keep the Energy Up

This is a team that thrives on energy. Be it from a timely goal, a big save, a scrum, the crowd, whatever…this team feeds off of it. We have seen in several times already where they will look listless then all of a sudden turn it on and snatch a win from what looked like a sure defeat just moments ago.