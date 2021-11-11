 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The More GM Talk Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
2021 NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Gorton discusses Red Wings, surprise teams on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

“When you’re young and you’re Detroit, you’re loving what you’re doing,” Gorton said. “You’re really competitive. Your young players are exploding. Lucas Raymond, (Moritz) Seider, what they’re getting from these guys, and you throw in what (Tyler) Bertuzzi is doing. You have to be really excited. I think you’re day to day. You’re really liking where you’re going. I think their fans have to be happy.

Thanks, Gorton.

In scarier news about the kids...

Around the League

Glad he’s not going to be abusing people and also that he’s seeking help.

