Quick Hits: The More GM Talk Edition

“When you’re young and you’re Detroit, you’re loving what you’re doing,” Gorton said. “You’re really competitive. Your young players are exploding. Lucas Raymond, (Moritz) Seider, what they’re getting from these guys, and you throw in what (Tyler) Bertuzzi is doing. You have to be really excited. I think you’re day to day. You’re really liking where you’re going. I think their fans have to be happy.
Thanks, Gorton.
In scarier news about the kids...
Lucas Raymond, Filip Hronek and Marc Staal were all out for maintenance days. Coach Blash says he’s unsure if they’ll be good to go tomorrow. We should know more after morning skate. #LGRW @DetroitRedWings https://t.co/ebtmAh28me— Carley Johnston (@carleykjohnston) November 10, 2021
Bob Murray will resign as Ducks GM and enter an alcohol-related abuse program, sources tell ESPN.— Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) November 11, 2021
Glad he’s not going to be abusing people and also that he’s seeking help.
