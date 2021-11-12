 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Learn your Lessons Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Edmonton Oilers v Detroit Red Wings”n Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Red Wings learning to play with the lead; Namestnikov an early surprise - Detroit News

“It’s important for us to win games where you just have a one-goal lead for a long period of time,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “That’s the learning process. We have to be able to win 2-1 and we be able to win 6-1.”

Well not so much last night.

Around the League

It’s so easy for them to just stop being shitty and they refuse.

