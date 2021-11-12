Quick Hits: The Learn your Lessons Edition

In Red Wings Land

“It’s important for us to win games where you just have a one-goal lead for a long period of time,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “That’s the learning process. We have to be able to win 2-1 and we be able to win 6-1.”

Well not so much last night.

Around the League

A lawyer for the Chicago Blackhawks today wrote to Kyle Beach’s attorney to say the team is refusing to make a settlement offer because the sides have “very different views” on what would constitute a fair resolution of this lawsuit…”

The NHL team wants to retain a mediator. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) November 12, 2021

In a 2nd letter re "John Doe 2," the Blackhawks' attorney wrote that while the team will provide therapy for him, the team wants to review his “medical records, school transcripts, and income records” before it can understand how the assault by Brad Aldrich has impacted his life. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) November 12, 2021

While a Blackhawks' lawyer wrote the NHL team would pay for therapy for JD2 related to the assault, “it should not be construed as an admission of fault or responsibility for JD2’s injuries."

"The Blackhawks sympathize with [JD2] on a human level ..." the team's lawyer wrote. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) November 12, 2021

It’s so easy for them to just stop being shitty and they refuse.