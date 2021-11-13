Red Wings vs Canadiens: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

Michael Rasmussen says watching Luke Glendening last year has really helped his game #LGRW @DetroitRedWings — Carley Johnston (@carleykjohnston) November 13, 2021

Dominique Ducharme confirms that Jonathan Drouin will not play tonight in Detroit, but should be on the ice tomorrow.



No changes will be made to the lineup against the Red Wings. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 13, 2021

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured at Saturday's morning skate in Detroit.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/EETW7tbr5D — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 13, 2021

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina

Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne

Carter Rowney - Mitchell Stephens - Sam Gagner

Defense

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek

Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

Montreal

Forwards

Mike Hoffman - Nick Suzuki - Tyler Toffoli

Josh Anderson - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher

Artturi Lehkonen - Jake Evans - Joel Armia

Michael Pezzetta - Ryan Poehling - Alex Belzile

Defense

Ben Chiarot - Jeff Petry

Brett Kulak - David Savard

Alexander Romanov - Chris Wideman

Goalies

Jake Allen

Samuel Montembeault

Keys to the Game

1. Filip Zadina Finds the Net

Zadina famously threatened the Canadiens, amongst a couple of other teams, that he would fill their net with pucks for passing on him in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Well there’d be no better time than now to start fulfilling that promise. The Red Wings top line is going to get their chances, and hopefully bury a couple. But goal support has to come from a group like the second line. Zadina’s linemates, Fabbri and Suter, each have three goals, it’s time for Zadina to bust out in a big way. Particularly with his opportunity on the top powerplay unit where he’s been a bit snake bitten on his chances.

2. Bounce Back Game

Detroit faced a goaltender making his NHL debut on Thursday and only mustered 21 shots, allowing a great opportunity to slip and give the rookie netminder a shutout. It was a relatively flat game from the Wings. So far this season, Detroit’s losses have been lumped together. Good teams find ways to quickly rebound from a loss with a spirited effort, and generally a win, in their follow up games. Detroit needs to come with energy early and often and jump all over a Montreal team that has only been able to gather 4 wins this season, 2 of which were against Detroit. There should be no lack of motivation for Detroit to respond tonight.

3. Slow Down Nick Suzuki

There’s really only one Canadiens delivering for them early in the season and that’s Nick Suzuki who has caught fire as of late with 9 points in his last 5 games. The rest of Montreal’s firepower has sputtered between mediocre and disappointing so far. If Detroit can keep the red hot Suzuki off of the scoresheet, there’s a good chance they’ll come away with the two points they want.