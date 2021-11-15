Quick Hits: The Back to the Grind Edition

In Red Wings Land
Red Wings draft pick Kienan Draper commits to Michigan hockey - MLive
The 2020 seventh-round pick of the Wings is playing this season with the Chilliwack Chiefs in the British Columbia Hockey League and will join the Wolverines next fall. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound forward played youth hockey in metro Detroit for the Little Caesars organization.
I don’t have any expectations that this is going to turn to be anything other than a nepotism pick but it’s free to hope the kid develops into something amazing.
Edvinsson playing physical defense #LGRW pic.twitter.com/dyqyaqVFcl— IcehockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) November 12, 2021
There was somebody at the LCA on Friday wearing an Edvinsson Red Wings jersey.
Around the League
Komarov leaves Islanders, signs with KHL team - NHL
“Toughest decision I ever made in my career..to leave all my teammates and trainers who have been like a family to me for the last 3 years,” Komarov wrote in his post. “It hurts me more than anyone could think. Let’s put all the rumors away, I made this decision myself. Nobody else did it for me.
“… Big thank you to the fans who supported and cheered for me. It means a lot. I hope you guys are gonna win the cup.”
All I can think of Komarov is him slamming Pavel Datsyuk’s head on the ice while Datsyuk was down. Good riddance.
