Morning Skate: Red Wings at Blue Jackets

Time: 7:00 Eastern

Place: Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH

TV: BSDET+, BSOH

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket // 1270 AM

Jackets Blog: The Cannon

Preview

Well that was a fun weekend. Detroit was a great host for Saturday, but just like the Wings I had to hit the road.

Columbus sits sixth in the tight Metro division with 14 points, which is four behind the Red Wings. However, since they have four games in hand, the Jackets’ 7-5-0 record gives them a higher points percentage than Detroit.

Last these two teams played was October 19th. Lucas Raymond scored his first NHL goal in a 4-1 victory. The goal would have been his first career game-winner if not for a useless Boone Jenner shutout-ruiner. Oh well. That honor went to Tyler Bertuzzi instead.

The Jackets are a perfectly average team. They’re a good test for the Red Wings in that they’re not particularly great at offense or defense nor on either special teams. They’re just... competent. Beating them takes not sucking. That’s the test.