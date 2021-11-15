Red Wings at Blue Jackets: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today recalled center Joe Veleno from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.



Additionally, center Mitchell Stephens has been placed on IR retroactive to Nov. 13. pic.twitter.com/Pc9Fdz3KFG — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 15, 2021

#CBJ head coach Brad Larsen confirms F Justin Danforth to make his NHL debut, D Adam Boqvist returns tonight vs. the Wings. Stenlund, Carlsson out. Tonight’s goalie: Elvis Merzlikins. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) November 15, 2021

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina

Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne

Carter Rowney - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Defense

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek

Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Thomas Greiss

Alex Nedeljkovic

Columbus

Forwards

Yegor Chinakov - Cole Sillinger - Jakub Voracek

Gustav Nyquist - Boone Jenner - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Gregory Hofmann - Jack Roslovic - Justin Danforth

Eric Robinson - Sean Kuraly - Alexandre Texier

Defense

Zach Werenski - Jake Bean

Gavin Bayreuther - Adam Boqvist

Vladislav Gavrikov - Andrew Peeke

Goalies

Elvis Merzlikins

Joonas Korpisalo

Keys to the Game

Start Strong

Detroit has done well this season when they’ve dictated the pace. Columbus will wear you down if you let them and playing from behind is not a place you want to be against them.

Stay Disciplined

The Jackets aren’t super-lethal on the PP and Detroit’s PK has been better, but it’s more than just staying out of the box. Keeping their defensive gaps tight and their passing options well-covered will be necessary to prevent the game from looking like the third period on Saturday.

Shoot your Shot

A few guys are gripping sticks too hard and aiming their shots a little too much (or taking a few moments too long to gather it in before shooting). NHL goalies don’t need nearly that much time to shut down those kinds of angles.