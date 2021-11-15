Red Wings at Blue Jackets: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates
UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today recalled center Joe Veleno from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 15, 2021
Additionally, center Mitchell Stephens has been placed on IR retroactive to Nov. 13. pic.twitter.com/Pc9Fdz3KFG
#CBJ head coach Brad Larsen confirms F Justin Danforth to make his NHL debut, D Adam Boqvist returns tonight vs. the Wings. Stenlund, Carlsson out. Tonight’s goalie: Elvis Merzlikins.— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) November 15, 2021
Lineups
Detroit
Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina
Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne
Carter Rowney - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner
Defense
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek
Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom
Goalies
Thomas Greiss
Alex Nedeljkovic
Columbus
Forwards
Yegor Chinakov - Cole Sillinger - Jakub Voracek
Gustav Nyquist - Boone Jenner - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Gregory Hofmann - Jack Roslovic - Justin Danforth
Eric Robinson - Sean Kuraly - Alexandre Texier
Defense
Zach Werenski - Jake Bean
Gavin Bayreuther - Adam Boqvist
Vladislav Gavrikov - Andrew Peeke
Goalies
Elvis Merzlikins
Joonas Korpisalo
Keys to the Game
Start Strong
Detroit has done well this season when they’ve dictated the pace. Columbus will wear you down if you let them and playing from behind is not a place you want to be against them.
Stay Disciplined
The Jackets aren’t super-lethal on the PP and Detroit’s PK has been better, but it’s more than just staying out of the box. Keeping their defensive gaps tight and their passing options well-covered will be necessary to prevent the game from looking like the third period on Saturday.
Shoot your Shot
A few guys are gripping sticks too hard and aiming their shots a little too much (or taking a few moments too long to gather it in before shooting). NHL goalies don’t need nearly that much time to shut down those kinds of angles.
