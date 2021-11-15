 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Red Wings at Blue Jackets: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By J.J. from Kansas
Detroit Red Wings v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images

Game Day Updates

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina
Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne
Carter Rowney - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Defense
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek
Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies
Thomas Greiss
Alex Nedeljkovic

Columbus

Forwards
Yegor Chinakov - Cole Sillinger - Jakub Voracek
Gustav Nyquist - Boone Jenner - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Gregory Hofmann - Jack Roslovic - Justin Danforth
Eric Robinson - Sean Kuraly - Alexandre Texier

Defense
Zach Werenski - Jake Bean
Gavin Bayreuther - Adam Boqvist
Vladislav Gavrikov - Andrew Peeke

Goalies
Elvis Merzlikins
Joonas Korpisalo

Keys to the Game

Start Strong

Detroit has done well this season when they’ve dictated the pace. Columbus will wear you down if you let them and playing from behind is not a place you want to be against them.

Stay Disciplined

The Jackets aren’t super-lethal on the PP and Detroit’s PK has been better, but it’s more than just staying out of the box. Keeping their defensive gaps tight and their passing options well-covered will be necessary to prevent the game from looking like the third period on Saturday.

Shoot your Shot

A few guys are gripping sticks too hard and aiming their shots a little too much (or taking a few moments too long to gather it in before shooting). NHL goalies don’t need nearly that much time to shut down those kinds of angles.

