 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Blow your Top Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
London To Brighton Veteran Car Run Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Red Wings unsure on Joe Veleno’s ceiling, but he’s about to get a long look - Detroit News

“He’s too young in his development to say what his ceiling is going to be, but I do think he’s a guy who can come in and play in those types of third- and fourth-line role-type minutes because he’s accountable defensively,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “He knows how to manage the game, knows how to manage risk and when he’s done that he’s been really good. I certainly wouldn’t put a ceiling at all on him.

“But he’s going to get a chance to get back in the lineup here, and every time you get back in you got to show that you can help us win hockey games.”

His ceiling ought to be above that kind of usage.

Around the League

This is one of the twelve most-frustrating decisions by DoPS so far this season.

Let’s see how long Fehr keeps his job.

Loading comments...