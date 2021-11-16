Quick Hits: The Blow your Top Edition

In Red Wings Land

“He’s too young in his development to say what his ceiling is going to be, but I do think he’s a guy who can come in and play in those types of third- and fourth-line role-type minutes because he’s accountable defensively,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “He knows how to manage the game, knows how to manage risk and when he’s done that he’s been really good. I certainly wouldn’t put a ceiling at all on him. “But he’s going to get a chance to get back in the lineup here, and every time you get back in you got to show that you can help us win hockey games.”

His ceiling ought to be above that kind of usage.

Around the League

FWIW: There will be no supplemental discipline coming from DoPS for this play by Sidney Crosby last night on Martin Fehervary. No penalty was called on the ice. https://t.co/2gATG015g4 — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 15, 2021

This is one of the twelve most-frustrating decisions by DoPS so far this season.

The @NHLPA has retained Toronto based law firm Cozen O’Conner to conduct the independent review. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 15, 2021

Let’s see how long Fehr keeps his job.