Morning Skate: Red Wings at Stars

Time: 8:30 Eastern

Place: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

TV: ESPN+, HULU

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket // 1270 AM

Stars Blog: Defending Big D

Preview

Dallas has five wins in 13 games and only their most recent one was a regulation win. Their goal differential is -9 on the season. Part of this is that despite having nearly a 30% power play, they’re one of the lowest-scoring teams. Tyler Seguin is back and leading the way for them with five goals (Miro Heiskanen is their leading points-getter with 12).

Luke Glendening has twice as many goals as Jamie Benn.

Anyway, remember Jamie Benn?

Here’s the cross check to the neck from Jamie Benn that ended Dylan Larkin’s season: pic.twitter.com/XqKlTLdnEB — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) May 20, 2021

It’ll be interesting to see if Givani Smith draws back into the lineup.

At any rate, the Wings flat out blew a winnable game yesterday in Columbus. I’m more interested in their response to that than I am in their response to a player that DoPS is unwilling to deal with.