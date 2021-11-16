Red Wings @ Stars: Game day updates, lines, keys to the game

Updates

“We better show up tomorrow night in Dallas and play a full 60 minutes.” - Dylan Larkin after tonight’s loss in Columbus. #LGRW @DetroitRedWings — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) November 16, 2021

When asked if he expected anything with Larkin tonight Jamie Benn answered “No, Why? “

Then said “we’ll see”. — Bruce LeVine (@BruceLeVinePuck) November 16, 2021

Red Wings lines

Bertuzzi - Larkin - Raymond

Fabbri - Suter - Zadina

Namestnikov - Rasmussen - Erne

Gagner - Veleno - Rowney

DeKeyser - Seider

Leddy - Hronek

Staal - Stecher

Nedeljkovic

Greiss

Stars Lines

Robertson - Hintz - Pavelski

Peterson - Seguin - Radulov

Raffl - Benn - Gurianov

Tufte - Faksa - Glendening

Suter - Klingberg

Lindell - Heiskanen

Sekara - Hanley

Kiviranta - Hakanpaa

Oettinger

Khudobin

Bishop

Three keys to the game

Hold the lead. Last night’s loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets was, for lack of a better term, frustrating. The Red Wings held the lead and played well until they collapsed in the third period. If Detroit manages a lead, keeping it will be tantamount to their success. Unfortunately, this may be a struggle against Dallas. In all of Detroit’s history, they’ve never come home with a win when playing Dallas the night after a road loss.

Give the kids a break. Joe Veleno spent most of last night’s game on the fourth line. In order to succeed at the NHL level, Veleno needs good minutes and better linemates to produce. He only played 10:47 last night alongside Sam Gagner and Carter Rowney. If the Red Wings want more from Veleno, they need to take him off the fourth line and give him a chance to make a real, tangible impact.

Discipline! The Red Wings are one of the most penalized teams in the NHL this season. This lack of discipline has opened up countless power play chances for their opposition. Last night, the Red Wings netted eight penalty minutes, spending nearly a sixth of the game on the penalty kill. That can’t happen against the Dallas Stars, who have the third best power play in the league. Fans may recall Stars captain Jamie Benn’s hit on Larkin last season. If emotions flare, the team will need to be strategic to avoid the ire of the Stars’ power play.