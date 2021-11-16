Red Wings @ Stars: Game day updates, lines, keys to the game

Updates
“We better show up tomorrow night in Dallas and play a full 60 minutes.” - Dylan Larkin after tonight’s loss in Columbus. #LGRW @DetroitRedWings— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) November 16, 2021
When asked if he expected anything with Larkin tonight Jamie Benn answered “No, Why? “— Bruce LeVine (@BruceLeVinePuck) November 16, 2021
Then said “we’ll see”.
Red Wings lines
Bertuzzi - Larkin - Raymond
Fabbri - Suter - Zadina
Namestnikov - Rasmussen - Erne
Gagner - Veleno - Rowney
DeKeyser - Seider
Leddy - Hronek
Staal - Stecher
Nedeljkovic
Greiss
Stars Lines
Robertson - Hintz - Pavelski
Peterson - Seguin - Radulov
Raffl - Benn - Gurianov
Tufte - Faksa - Glendening
Suter - Klingberg
Lindell - Heiskanen
Sekara - Hanley
Kiviranta - Hakanpaa
Oettinger
Khudobin
Bishop
Three keys to the game
Hold the lead. Last night’s loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets was, for lack of a better term, frustrating. The Red Wings held the lead and played well until they collapsed in the third period. If Detroit manages a lead, keeping it will be tantamount to their success. Unfortunately, this may be a struggle against Dallas. In all of Detroit’s history, they’ve never come home with a win when playing Dallas the night after a road loss.
Give the kids a break. Joe Veleno spent most of last night’s game on the fourth line. In order to succeed at the NHL level, Veleno needs good minutes and better linemates to produce. He only played 10:47 last night alongside Sam Gagner and Carter Rowney. If the Red Wings want more from Veleno, they need to take him off the fourth line and give him a chance to make a real, tangible impact.
Discipline! The Red Wings are one of the most penalized teams in the NHL this season. This lack of discipline has opened up countless power play chances for their opposition. Last night, the Red Wings netted eight penalty minutes, spending nearly a sixth of the game on the penalty kill. That can’t happen against the Dallas Stars, who have the third best power play in the league. Fans may recall Stars captain Jamie Benn’s hit on Larkin last season. If emotions flare, the team will need to be strategic to avoid the ire of the Stars’ power play.
