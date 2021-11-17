Quick Hits: The Rats Abandoning the Ship Edition

In Red Wings Land

“We talk about learning lessons while we’re winning, but sometimes you have to get slapped in the face,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “We got slapped in the face (Monday).” The Red Wings rank 24th (out of 32 teams) in the NHL allowing 3.24 goals per game. That’s not going to keep the dream alive of possibly stealing a spot in the playoffs.

I put this in before Tueday’s game against Dallas started so let’s hope it’s not a glaringly obvious problem this morning.

Around the League

Dion Phaneuf is calling it a career after 1,048 NHL GP in 14 seasons. The three-time #NHLAllStar and former @MapleLeafs captain tallied 494 regular-season points.



Full release: https://t.co/c5TlRf18Ur pic.twitter.com/mSSQ36RcWk — NHLPA (@NHLPA) November 16, 2021

In other news, Dion Phaneuf wasn’t retired before yesterday.

Fenway Sports Group, the company that owns the Boston Red Sox, may complete a deal this week to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins, @WSJ reports.

The Pens have been owned by Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux since 1999.https://t.co/ITUpjzsBcB — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) November 16, 2021

The only things that have made the Penguins in the slightest bit marketable since Lemieux became an owner are nearing the twilight of their careers and that organization is headed towards a dumpster fire. When you factor in the behind-the-scenes garbage that’s likely to eventually come out about Lemieux it’s no surprise he’s trying to sell before the value of the franchise tanks again.