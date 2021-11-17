 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Rats Abandoning the Ship Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
2019 Hockey Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Porous defense a cause for concern for Red Wings - Detroit News

“We talk about learning lessons while we’re winning, but sometimes you have to get slapped in the face,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “We got slapped in the face (Monday).”

The Red Wings rank 24th (out of 32 teams) in the NHL allowing 3.24 goals per game. That’s not going to keep the dream alive of possibly stealing a spot in the playoffs.

I put this in before Tueday’s game against Dallas started so let’s hope it’s not a glaringly obvious problem this morning.

Around the League

In other news, Dion Phaneuf wasn’t retired before yesterday.

The only things that have made the Penguins in the slightest bit marketable since Lemieux became an owner are nearing the twilight of their careers and that organization is headed towards a dumpster fire. When you factor in the behind-the-scenes garbage that’s likely to eventually come out about Lemieux it’s no surprise he’s trying to sell before the value of the franchise tanks again.

Loading comments...