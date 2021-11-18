Quick Hits: The More Questions than Answers Edition

In Red Wings Land

“Obviously, it was in the middle of the game, which is tough,” said Blashill, of the notification from the league (Larkin scored a power play goal in the second period). “We got to figure out exactly where everything stands .... and figure out what we’re going to do for Thursday.”

There was a similar article at the Freep. Neither that one nor this one indicates that anybody even asked if Larkin was symptomatic or if it was literally just a result of the swab.

Around the League

Kings home to be renamed Crypto.com Arena - NHL

Prior to the 1999-2000 season, the Kings played home games at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Because of Forum construction delays, they played their first NHL home game at the Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, California, on Oct. 14, 1967, a 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Their first game at The Forum was a 2-0 loss to the Flyers on Dec. 30, 1967.

Looks like they’re going to need a Staples remover.

I like naming it after Superman’s dog though.