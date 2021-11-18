Detroit Red Wings @ Vegas Golden Knights: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates

Larkin is out of protocol and in Vegas

Trust me, Larkin as he skated by pic.twitter.com/uiIrLe1Yau — Ted Kulfan (@tkulfan) November 18, 2021

Coach Blashill expects Marc Staal to be out tonight with a non COVID related illness. #DETvsVGK — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 18, 2021

The Golden Knights will not hold a morning skate today. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 18, 2021

So the Knights lose another body. Michael Amadio now going through NHL COVID protocols. That’s three Knights players out due to protocols in less than a week. #VegasBorn #8NN — Chris Maathuis (@sports8) November 17, 2021

Projected Lines

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi – Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri – Pius Suter - Filip Zadina

Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen– Adam Erne

Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner – Carter Rowney

Defense

Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Jordan Oesterle - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

KNIGHTS

Forwards

Evgenii Dadonov – Chandler Stephenson – Mark Stone

Keegan Kolesar – Nicolas Ray – Reilly Smith

Mattias Janmark – Jake Leschyshyn – Jonas Rondbjerg

Paul Cotter – Adam Brooks - Brett Howden

Defense

Nicolas Hague — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton — Dylan Coghlan

Goaltender

Robin Lehner

Laurent Brossoit

Keys to the Game

Play Smart

Vegas is not a team known for beating itself often and has really been able to stay focused and within their system to find wins despite their injuries. Detroit was able to beat them last time by playing a relatively smart game, particularly early on when they built a 4-1 lead through two periods.

The Power Play

This is going to continue to be an important key for Detroit as their top talent is good but their depth is not, so they are going to need to depend on a potent power play to boost their offense and allow them to utilize their good defensive five on five play to win games.

Lean on the Kids

It has been the recipe for the fun start to the season for the Red Wings, and the play of their youth is going to be vital to win tonight against a tough Vegas team. This can be said if Larkin is able to go tonight but will be even more important if her cannot as one of Rasmussen or Veleno is going to likely slot into a top six center role.