Quick Hits: The Stepping Back More Edition

“Maintenance day,” said Blashill after Monday’s practice, as to why Larkin didn’t skate. “Right now, he didn’t practice today and I’ll leave it at that.” Blashill said he’d have a better idea of Larkin’s status after Tuesday’s morning skate, and also more on forward Adam Erne, who didn’t play in Saturday’s 5-4 loss in Toronto.

I remember he got pulled down awkwardly against Toronto but it didn’t seem to shake him up too much. Hopefully he’ll be good to go for tomorrow.

Blashill said Zadina has been effective, but hasn’t had much luck. “He’s played some games where he’s played real good and hasn’t been rewarded offensively,” Blashill said. “He has to make sure that doesn’t get him down and he stays with it. He had a nice power-play goal Saturday and that’s an area where he can be a real asset. “I’m hoping he can get real hot.”

I was finally able to put all these swirling emotions I've had in my head about hockey and the NHL for a long time into a somewhat coherent structure.



The NHL is beyond redemption https://t.co/s16D81ZJUf — Peter Peter Pumpkin Tweeter (@pflynn42) November 1, 2021

Since that night, I’ve watched thousands of NHL games, played every one of the various EA NHL franchise video games for countless hours, changed allegiance to the Detroit Red Wings, and spent five years writing and podcasting about the NHL and the Wings with the incredible people at Winging it in Motown. I now feel, however, that I can no longer give my time, money, and attention to the NHL. After 35 or so years, it feels incredibly strange, but I know it’s the right decision.

I wanted to share this from Peter because I know he isn’t alone in feeling like this and it sucks, especially considering the awful presser Gary Bettman gave yesterday.

It’s hard to square these thoughts myself. I’m having more fun watching the Red Wings than I have in YEARS, but it just keeps getting harder to say I’m a hockey fan considering the stewards of hockey in North America continuously abdicate their responsibility to the game and to humans as a whole.

It can be very easy to read something like this and feel personally judged. I spoke with Peter and I know that’s not what he’s interested in. Sometimes there’s a calculus involving emotional investment versus emotional toll. Just about anything you love takes work to keep loving from time-to-time and everybody has a responsibility to take stock of whether that work is worth the payoff.

Maybe this doesn’t resonate with you at all. Maybe it resonates very heavily.