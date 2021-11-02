Red Wings at Canadiens: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates
Moritz Seider took home an honor this month...
Moritz Seider has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for October.— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 2, 2021
Seider became the first @DetroitRedWings rookie (forward or defenseman) with at least eight assists in a calendar month since January 2002 (Pavel Datsyuk: 8 A in 13 GP).#NHLStats: https://t.co/W7ndhNR4KN pic.twitter.com/ADmZFejkx2
No Larkin on ice for morning skate; Rasmussen between Raymond, Fabbri #RedWings— Ted Kulfan (@tkulfan) November 2, 2021
Jeff Blashill said Red Wings' Dylan Larkin will miss tonight's Montreal game "for personal reasons."— Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) November 2, 2021
Jeff Blashill said the anticipation is Adam Erne (blocked shot Friday) will be available tonight at Montreal. If not, Red Wings will go 11F, 7D.— Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) November 2, 2021
Michael Rasmussen will center a line along side Robby Fabbri and Lucas Raymond. Veleno will also be moved to center. @DetroitRedWings #LGRW— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) November 2, 2021
Jeff Blashill said Gus Lindstrom has skated the past 2 days, but does not anticipate him ready for Boston. He needs to get into a couple of practices before returning. @DetroitRedWings #LGRW— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) November 2, 2021
Michael Pezzetta will make his NHL debut tonight at the Bell Centre.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 2, 2021
News and updates from morning skate #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/qTFoJnmsb2
Lineups
Detroit
(Guessing on these lines right now. - J.J.)
Forwards
Robby Fabbri - Michael Rasmussen - Lucas Raymond
Adam Erne - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina
Vladislav Namestnikov - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner
Givani Smith - Mitchell Stephens - Carter Rowney
Defense
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek
Marc Staal - Jordan Oesterle
Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
Montreal
Forwards
Tyler Toffoli - Nick Suzuki - Brendan Gallagher
Mike Hoffman - Jonathan Drouin - Josh Anderson
Artturi Lehkonen - Christian Dvorak - Joel Armia
Michael Pezzetta - Adam Brooks - Alex Belzile
(Gallagher is a game-time decision)
Defense
Ben Chiarot - Jeff Petry
Alexander Romanov - David Savard
Brett Kulak - Chris Wideman
Goalies
Jake Allen
Samuel Montembeault
Keys to the Game
1. Gain Some Traction on Special Teams
There isn’t a better candidate for Detroit to improve their special teams play against than the Habs. Montreal’s powerplay and penalty kill units are both ranked lower than Detroit’s. Even without two of the powerplay’s biggest contributors in Larkin and Bertuzzi, the Wings need to start finding the net with more frequency. The penalty kill is largely dependant on goaltending, but the players tasked with keeping the chances limited need to do a better job. They’ve been caught allowing easy opportunities at times and need to tighten up to ensure Montreal doesn’t get on the board with the man advantage.
2. Get Some Depth Scoring
With their two leaders in Larkin and Bertuzzi out of the lineup, Detroit needs to get contributions from other parts of their lineup for scoring. Preferably some veteran help and not only counting on the rookies Raymond, Seider, and new arrival Veleno to get it done. This game potentially has the makings for a good day for someone like Zadina to put away a goal or two. Rasmussen has also been handed a great offensive opportunity, projected to play between Raymond and Fabbri.
3. Kick Them While They’re Down
Montreal’s early season struggles after their Cup run are well documented. They are a depleted unit that has gone 2-8-0 to start the season. One of those wins was against Detroit in a tilted 6-1 game. Detroit need to turn the tables and pound on a team that is likely struggling for confidence right now as they try to recapture what they found last year. There’s no reason for Detroit to help them do that, bury them while they’re struggling.
