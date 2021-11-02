Red Wings at Canadiens: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

Moritz Seider took home an honor this month...

Moritz Seider has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for October.



Seider became the first @DetroitRedWings rookie (forward or defenseman) with at least eight assists in a calendar month since January 2002 (Pavel Datsyuk: 8 A in 13 GP).#NHLStats: https://t.co/W7ndhNR4KN pic.twitter.com/ADmZFejkx2 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 2, 2021

No Larkin on ice for morning skate; Rasmussen between Raymond, Fabbri #RedWings — Ted Kulfan (@tkulfan) November 2, 2021

Jeff Blashill said Red Wings' Dylan Larkin will miss tonight's Montreal game "for personal reasons." — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) November 2, 2021

Jeff Blashill said the anticipation is Adam Erne (blocked shot Friday) will be available tonight at Montreal. If not, Red Wings will go 11F, 7D. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) November 2, 2021

Michael Rasmussen will center a line along side Robby Fabbri and Lucas Raymond. Veleno will also be moved to center. @DetroitRedWings #LGRW — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) November 2, 2021

Jeff Blashill said Gus Lindstrom has skated the past 2 days, but does not anticipate him ready for Boston. He needs to get into a couple of practices before returning. @DetroitRedWings #LGRW — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) November 2, 2021

Michael Pezzetta will make his NHL debut tonight at the Bell Centre.



News and updates from morning skate #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/qTFoJnmsb2 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 2, 2021

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Robby Fabbri - Michael Rasmussen - Lucas Raymond

Adam Erne - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina

Vladislav Namestnikov - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Givani Smith - Mitchell Stephens - Carter Rowney

Defense

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek

Marc Staal - Jordan Oesterle

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

Montreal

Forwards

Tyler Toffoli - Nick Suzuki - Brendan Gallagher

Mike Hoffman - Jonathan Drouin - Josh Anderson

Artturi Lehkonen - Christian Dvorak - Joel Armia

Michael Pezzetta - Adam Brooks - Alex Belzile

(Gallagher is a game-time decision)

Defense

Ben Chiarot - Jeff Petry

Alexander Romanov - David Savard

Brett Kulak - Chris Wideman

Goalies

Jake Allen

Samuel Montembeault

Keys to the Game

1. Gain Some Traction on Special Teams

There isn’t a better candidate for Detroit to improve their special teams play against than the Habs. Montreal’s powerplay and penalty kill units are both ranked lower than Detroit’s. Even without two of the powerplay’s biggest contributors in Larkin and Bertuzzi, the Wings need to start finding the net with more frequency. The penalty kill is largely dependant on goaltending, but the players tasked with keeping the chances limited need to do a better job. They’ve been caught allowing easy opportunities at times and need to tighten up to ensure Montreal doesn’t get on the board with the man advantage.

2. Get Some Depth Scoring

With their two leaders in Larkin and Bertuzzi out of the lineup, Detroit needs to get contributions from other parts of their lineup for scoring. Preferably some veteran help and not only counting on the rookies Raymond, Seider, and new arrival Veleno to get it done. This game potentially has the makings for a good day for someone like Zadina to put away a goal or two. Rasmussen has also been handed a great offensive opportunity, projected to play between Raymond and Fabbri.

3. Kick Them While They’re Down

Montreal’s early season struggles after their Cup run are well documented. They are a depleted unit that has gone 2-8-0 to start the season. One of those wins was against Detroit in a tilted 6-1 game. Detroit need to turn the tables and pound on a team that is likely struggling for confidence right now as they try to recapture what they found last year. There’s no reason for Detroit to help them do that, bury them while they’re struggling.