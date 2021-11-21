Quick Hits: The Comings & Goings Edition

In Red Wings Land

“He creates chances without giving much. He’s been efficient that way, and I don’t see a reason he can’t continue it,” Blashill said.

I just want to take an opportunity to stop and smell the roses that both Raymond and Seider stepped in and they absolutely have looked like they’ve belonged. That’s not only a welcome sight in Detroit but it’s truthfully not all that common even in places that haven’t trained their fans to expect draft picks to hit the league at age 25.

Around the League

“You have to look to know who is ready to invest. We have an (arena) already built in Quebec (City), and we are in contact with commissioner Gary Bettman to find out what we need to bring back the Nordiques.”

I’m going to level, I don’t care about the Nordiques. Their old logo that everybody loved was great for the time it lived but it’s basic to me. It’s a weird mix of both being simple and not classic. Also Toronto should get a 2nd team before Quebec gets the ‘Diques back.

Luc Tardif, president of the IIHF, made the comments to Reuters in Toronto on Tuesday, adding that the Norwegian hockey team is ready to be added to the Olympic tournament if China is pulled out.

I get the whole thing where the home country is supposed to get automatic bids but if the Chinese team is as dogshit as everybody is saying they are then go ahead and pull them.