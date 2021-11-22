Quick Hits: The Article Edition

In Red Wings Land

The reason behind the celebrity roast, which will be telecast at 8 p.m. Monday on Bally Sports Detroit, is the tragedy of substance use disorder, a disease that continues to devastate society. The roast raises money for the cause, with a focus on prevention and recovery.

Around the League

Point was awarded a penalty shot on the play but hit the post on the attempt. Although he was able to finish the game, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said he was uncertain about Point’s status moving forward. “Let’s see how he feels [Sunday],” Cooper said. “I can’t imagine he’s going to feel good. We’ll see. Hopefully he’s OK.”

Can’t wait to see how far over the cap his replacement puts them.

These are so bad.