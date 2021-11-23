Quick Hits: The Long Drive Edition

In Red Wings Land

A friend Ian sent this in from a buddy of theirs who worked at the Joe during the 98-99 season. Best we can figure this was March 26th against Tampa. Detroit won 6-1 and Chelios would have pulled down that MOTB prize pic.twitter.com/L220yi2tox — Winging It In Motown (@wingingitmotown) November 22, 2021

I thought this was pretty cool. Ian wasn’t sure about the other numbers, but Tampa is the only club from the 98-99 season that had all five of those numbers on the roster.

No reports on whether Chelios took only the $500...

Around the League

According to two sources with direct knowledge of the incident, one of the first alarm bells that indicated a tough road ahead on the budget front this season was when the team was traveling back from the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh. At the direction of team president Dave DeLuca, the team bussed through the night from Cranberry Township, Pa., to Omaha, a nearly 14-hour journey with the same bus driver. According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the maximum number of hours a single bus driver can drive consecutively is 10, assuming there was an eight-hour period of “off-time” immediately preceding that trip. I’m told some individuals on the bus felt concerned for their safety. A hotel stay was not authorized by the team and no replacement driver was scheduled, as would normally be the case for a trip of that length.

There’s a whole bunch more to the story in there about the apparent dysfunction in there but this is the one that resonates most with me because that’s some horribly dangerous shit to do and the team is lucky they didn’t have a tragedy come from this.