Morning Skate: Blues @ Red Wings

Time: 7:30 Eastern

Place: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: BSDET, BSMW

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket // 1270 AM

Blues Blog: St. Louis Game Time

Everyone is having fun, right? It’s been great for the Wings to have a four day break, as the team and fans need to catch their breath. While no one is too happy about the stretch of play over the past two weeks (1-4-1), I think at least part of Detroit’s struggles have come from the fact that their schedule has been torrid compared to a lot of other teams around the league. It has not been uncommon for Detroit to have four or five games in hand against their opponents throughout November. That’s a lot of extra road on the tires, so to speak, and it was showing in the three consecutive games where Detroit let in 5 goals. At least the Arizona game showed some return to form in their own end, if not the offense.

But Detroit should be fresh for the St. Louis Blues (10-6-2) tonight. After a hot start, the Blues have cooled considerably, but still look to be a playoff squad this year. They’re led in goals by Jordan Kyrou. He only broke into the league as a regular last year, but he’s on pace to have a solid season.

Then there’s Rob Thomas leading the Blues with almost an assist per game presently. Yzerman better not trade for the guy, though; I’d probably make myself unwell with all the puns and allusions I could make over the course of a season with a guy like him on the roster. And honestly, it’s the sort of trade I could pull off in NHL 22, but I just don’t think it’d work in the real world.

It’s been a real mad season so far with some highs and lows, but now that the Wings have had an opportunity to reset and recover, they have a great opportunity to snag a win from the Blues and get back to good. They just have to play like they did against Tampa or the first matchup against Washington and not like they did when they played the Knights at what felt like 3 AM.