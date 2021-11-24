Blues @ Red Wings Updates, Lines, Keys to the Game

Updates

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today recalled defenseman Dan Renouf from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.



Additionally, the Red Wings placed defenseman Troy Stecher on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 4. pic.twitter.com/iae9f0H0ER — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 24, 2021

Renouf being the emergency backup to the backup here is around to earn NHL-level salary and only play if they absolutely HAVE to play him.

Good seeing an old friend.



Tonight’s game will be the first time we’ve played against Robby Fabbri since the trade with Detroit in Nov. 8, 2019. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/NAo1WqXCM2 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 24, 2021

Husso first off the ice. — Jim Thomas (@jthom1) November 24, 2021

As teased yesterday, Schenn makes his return for the Blues. According to Jim Thomas he slots into line two.

Red Wings Lines

Bertuzzi - Larkin - Raymond

Fabbri - Suter - Zadina

Namestnikov - Rasmussen - Erne

Smith - Veleno - Gagner

DeKeyser - Seider

Leddy - Hronek

Oesterle - Lindstrom

Nedeljkovic

Greiss

Blues Lines

Barbashev - O’Reilly - Perron

Saad - Schenn -Kyrou

Buchnevich - Thomas - Tarasenko

Kostin - Bozak - - Sundqvist

Scandella - Parayko

Krug - Faulk

Perunovich - Mikkola

Husso

Binnington

Three Keys to the Game

That’s a mighty mobile defense ya got there, St. Louis. Detroit needs to shut down the likes of Krug and Faulk to disrupt St. Louis’s style. The Blues will use the two of them to disrupt the flow of the game and knock Detroit off their rhythm. Fortunately Detroit has last change tonight, but good neutral zone play has a way of keeping defensemen where they should be — back, away from the net, and not rotating through or rushing into your own zone.

Consistent defensive play is key. St. Louis doesn’t have a lights out player on their team the way they used to; Tarasenko is still great, but he’s not quite the player he used to be. Four Wings have as many or more goals than him, for context. But St. Louis has three solid scoring lines; any one of them can be dangerous on a given shift and change the complexion of a game. That sort of team takes a different type of discipline to put to bed.

Score some goals or something, I guess. Pretty sure you win hockey games by scoring more than the other team, so the Wings should do that tonight. After getting blasted for 15 goals in three games last week, the Wings snoozed to a 2-1 OT loss in Arizona. Larkin’s currently doing it all for Detroit offensively. Time to take a note out of St. Louis’s book and score by committee tonight.