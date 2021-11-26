Quick Hits: The Black (Leaf) Friday Edition

In Red Wings Land

Coach Jeff Blashill has alternated starts between Nedeljkovic and Greiss all season, but Wednesday gave Nedeljkovic a second consecutive start. The decision was rewarded, with Nedeljkovic starring in the victory.

Interesting title for this one since Ted had the opportunity to ask Blashill if this is an indication that the starter’s job is Ned’s until proven otherwise and it doesn’t seem that this was asked, but I’d be ok if the Wings went more consistent with their goaltending.

Around the League

This page is just a collection of tweets criticizing the kits, but I figured Black Friday would be a good chance for people to roast both the US and Canadian hockey jerseys because North America is getting thoroughly outclassed in the style games.

Honestly, I don’t think either country’s kits are abominations or anything but they’re both just kind of... misses. Team USA’s look like soccer uniforms and Canada’s black leaf looks like the backside of a crow bending over.